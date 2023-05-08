Cakebread Cellars celebrates 50 years with limited releases, events

Napa Valley winery Cakebread Cellars is marking its 50th anniversary with a series of events, launches and special releases throughout 2023, the company said in a release. The family-owned winery, established in 1973 by Jack and Dolores Cakebread, focuses on sustainable practices and culinary excellence.

The 50th Anniversary Chardonnay Collection, a four-bottle series of unique single vineyard chardonnays, launched in April, retailing for $300 ($255 for club members). Each estate-grown chardonnay highlights the clonal, climate and soil diversity of the vineyard it originates from. The vineyards – Cuttings Wharf, Foster Road, Milton Road and Tinsley – are all in the Napa Carneros AVA, pivotal in creating Cakebread Cellars' classic chardonnay style.

Labels for each wine feature a photograph taken by founder Jack Cakebread, an Ansel Adams-trained photographer. Co-owner and board member Bruce Cakebread said the special release tells the Cakebread Cellars story and celebrates the vineyards and winemaking practices developed since the winery's founding.

Cakebread will offer updated library tastings to showcase older vintages and will pour select wines for guests visiting the remodeled tasting room. The winery also plans local celebrations and special events throughout the country.

In January, Cakebread Cellars launched Bezel, a new collection of wines celebrating Paso Robles AVA in California's Central Coast, featuring a Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Bezel joins Mullan Road Cellars, a Washington-based Cabernet Sauvignon, to complement Cakebread family offerings.

For more information on Cakebread Cellars' 50-year history, wines and upcoming events, visit cakebread.com/50th-anniversary and follow @cakebreadcellars. To learn more about Bezel and Cakebread Cellars' Washington project, visit bezelwines.com and MullanRoadCellars.com.

Silver Trident introduces "Puppy Pairings" tasting experience

Silver Trident Winery in Yountville is launching a new tasting experience for canine guests called Puppy Pairings, the company said in a release. For $20, dogs will enjoy a tasting of four treats and receive a take-home Silver Trident-branded water bowl.

The Puppy Pairings experience includes a banana-cake flavor "puppycake," a "grrr-nola" flavor dog bone-shaped cookie, a peanut butter-oat flavor wineglass-shaped cookie, and a take-home peanut butter-oat flavor wine bottle-shaped cookie. The tasting is presented in courses, synchronized with the wine tasting for the dogs' human counterparts.

Puppy Pairings can be enjoyed without advance reservations, but must be accompanied by the purchase of one of the winery's other tasting options: The Flight of Five ($50) or The Potato Chip Extravaganza ($50), which require reservations.

Silver Trident has partnered with Paws Gourmet Bakery, a small family-owned bakery in Silverdale, Washington, that focuses on healthy and sustainable pet treats. The winery also offers logo dog collars and bottle-shaped dog toys.

The Potato Chip Extravaganza is a unique wine tasting experience, featuring five Silver Trident wines paired with five different artisanal potato chips from small producers across the country. The 60-minute experience costs $50 per guest.

Silver Trident Winery's current releases include 2021 Symphony No. 9 Sauvignon Blanc, 2022 Apollo's Folly Rosé, 2021 Benevolent Dictator Pinot Noir, 2019 Playing with Fire, 2019 Twenty Seven Fathoms Cabernet Sauvignon, and 2019 Friends & Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon.

The Yountville Tasting Home, showcasing décor and furnishings by the Ralph Lauren Home Collection, is located at 6495 Washington St., Yountville, and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Good Taste debuts co-packing service, offers wine in patented mini bottles

In Good Taste is now offering a co-packing service to wineries and wine producers nationwide, the Sonoma County wine company announced in a release. The service enables brands to provide consumers with a smaller "taste" of their wines in the company's patented 187ml mini bottles before purchasing full-sized bottles.

Founded in 2020, In Good Taste completed a 65,000 square-foot, FDA-approved packaging facility and warehouse in Graton, in 2021. The facility features a custom-built bottling line, multi-packing options, rework capabilities, temperature-controlled storage for case goods, and a large shipping area with multiple loading docks.

The company's team of production enologists, compliance experts, procurement specialists, and logistics coordinators assists clients in solving packaging challenges such as formula submissions, COLA compliance, material procurement, and logistics. By offering a vertically integrated solution, In Good Taste helps clients save time and money without compromising quality.

In Good Taste recently received the 2023 Clear Choice Award in the Sustainability category from the Glass Packaging Institute for its California Wine Mixer mini wine flight. The award-winning wine bottle, manufactured by Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, was designed by co-founder Joe Welch to differentiate the brand and create a premium appeal for the single-serve wine market.

For more information about In Good Taste and its co-packing service, visit ingoodtaste.com.