Acumen Winery to open lounge and gallery for BottleRock

Acumen Winery is set to unveil its Red Diamond Lounge & Gallery at the upcoming BottleRock Napa Valley festival, according to a press release from the company. The winery will transform its downtown Napa Acumen Wine Gallery into an interactive hub of art, wine and music for the three-day event.

Over the course of the festival, set for Friday to Sunday, Acumen will host guests in its modern cabana lounge, which will also feature an art gallery displaying works from renowned artists Kate Tova, Penelope Moore and Vincent Conners. The space will offer interactive art experiences, the opportunity to play TerraBall – a novel game by Conners, and a selection of Acumen’s acclaimed mountain-grown wines.

“Our vision is to create an inviting space at BottleRock where guests can celebrate music, wine and the arts,” said Diana Schweiger, Acumen's sales and marketing manager. “We aim to showcase what makes Napa Valley special to a new generation of wine lovers by sharing our wines in an atmosphere of inspiring art and music."

Chappellet appoints Brennan Anderson VP of marketing

St. Helena-based Chappellet on Wednesday announced the appointment of Brennan Anderson as its vice president of marketing, according to a press release from the company.

Anderson spent 15 years at Folio Fine Wine Partners, where he served as the vice president of marketing for the past eight years. With Chappellet, he will oversee the winery's in-house marketing team, responsible for both trade and direct-to-consumer marketing. He will also work with the Chappellet family and managing director David Francke to guide brand strategy and communications.

Raised in Napa Valley, Anderson holds a BA in business economics from UC Santa Barbara and an MBA from the Babcock School of Management at Wake Forest University. He is also a Certified Specialist of Wine through the Society of Wine Educators.

Anderson's passion for fine wine led him to a career in the industry, beginning at the advertising agency Evans, Hardy + Young, according to Chappellet. He later joined Terlato Wines as the associate marketing manager for the Illinois-based importer. In 2007, Anderson returned to Napa Valley and joined Folio Fine Wine Partners as a marketing manager. During his time at Folio, he worked closely with David Francke and was responsible for luxury brands such as Ornellaia, Masseto, and Bruno Giacosa.

In 2014, Anderson was promoted to VP of marketing, where he successfully guided Folio's marketing and strategic planning, overseeing a portfolio of over 40 brands and more than 400 SKUs, with annual revenues exceeding $100 million.

Picayune Cellars opens new location

Picayune Cellars, a Napa Valley boutique tasting room and mercantile, has opened a new location in downtown Calistoga, according to a news release from the company.

The expanded venue includes a kitchen, hat bar, and a wider selection of Picayune wines, including award-winning Albariño, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Padlock Napa red blend.

The new site will offer visitors a variety of experiences, including monthly pop-up chef dinners, food and wine pairings, live music events, and an assortment of artisan products from France and Native American artists. The Calistoga location reflects Picayune's commitment to creating memorable moments through food, wine and lifestyle.

"We are excited to open our new tasting room in Calistoga and share our love for wine, food, and beautiful items with visitors from around the world," said Claire Ducrocq Weinkauf, founder of Picayune Cellars.

The site's commercial kitchen will enable food and wine tasting experiences, special wine dinners, lunches, and private events. Starting late May, Picayune will host a rotating lineup of pop-up chef dinners paired with Picayune wines. The venue also offers weekly live music events, wine club member parties, and the opportunity for private luncheons or dinners.

Unique to Picayune is its mercantile, featuring an eclectic mix of products from French master knife makers, Native American ledger artists, jewelry makers, and more. Notable additions include works by award-winning Alaskan Tlingit photographer Zoë Marieh Urness and other Native American artists. Guests can also schedule a custom hat styling and fitting session at Picayune's new hat bar.

Picayune Cellars is located at 1440 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga. For more information, visit www.picayunecellars.com.

Etude Winery offers new tasting experiences

Carneros-based Etude Winery is introducing three new tasting experiences: Discover Etude, The Terroir Experience and The Study of Pinot, the company said in a release. These offerings spotlight the winery’s diversity and its meticulous focus on grape growing, which diminishes the need for intervention, according to a press release from the company.

The "Discover Etude" experience, priced at $40 per person, will offer guests a broad introduction to Etude’s range, including Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

The "Terroir Experience," costing $60 per person, provides a 60-minute exploration of the winery's single vineyard Pinot Noirs and Cabernet Sauvignons, exclusive, small-production wines. Participants will delve into the unique traits of each varietal and learn how geographic location and soil type can influence wine characteristics.

Lastly, the "Study of Pinot" experience, at $95 per person, is a private, 75- to 90-minute session that emphasizes Etude’s specialty: Pinot Noir. This experience focuses on the single vineyard Pinot Noirs from Etude’s Grace Benoist Ranch in Carneros, providing guests with comprehensive knowledge about the estate and the American Viticultural Area (AVA).

"We want to provide an experience for all levels of wine consumers,” said Etude hospitality sales manager Ben Mason. “For the person who’s coming to Napa for the first time, as well as the seasoned collector of fine wines, we have something for everyone.”

Etude Winery, founded in 1982 by winemaker Tony Soter, is committed to sustainability and mindful stewardship of the land. To learn more about Etude’s visitor experiences, visit https://www.etudewines.com/.

Great Bear Vineyards wins sustainability award

Great Bear Vineyards of Davis has the International Sustainable Agriculture Award for its farming practices, according to a news release from the company. The award was presented during the BioAg World Congress, held in Rio de Janeiro May 2-5.

At the core of its sustainability efforts, Great Bear Vineyards embraces a range of practices aimed at harmonizing grape cultivation with nature. These practices include permanent cover cropping with rye grass and wildflowers, fostering habitats for native birds, beneficial insects, small mammals, and bee species. The vineyard prioritizes soil health and water absorption through minimal mechanical disruption and the application of beneficial microbes.

Moreover, the acreage remains free from insecticides, rodenticides and synthetic fertilizers. The use of drip and deficit irrigation techniques ensures water conservation while yielding small berries with concentrated flavors and hues. While a portion of the vineyard follows organic protocols, the remainder adheres to sustainable grape practices. Additionally, the winery relies on solar power and recycles wastewater for crop irrigation.

Jenny expressed her gratitude upon receiving the international award, stating, "We are honored to receive this international award, Jenny Meadows-Smith, Great Bear’s winemaker, said in a statement. “Great wine starts in the vineyard, and we are passionate about growing quality grapes in harmony with nature. We share our bit of heaven in Yolo County with a host of wildflowers, insects, birds, and animals."

”We love to put sustainable solutions into practice on our vineyard. We have always been passionate about the environment, food, and wine,” said Marcus Meadows-Smith, who co-designed the vineyard and its management practices. “It is very rewarding to produce fabulous wine while improving the land for future generations.”

New Bella Union winery to open in Rutherford in 2024

Far Niente Wine Estates on Thursday announced the opening of Bella Union's new winery in Rutherford in the early summer of 2024, following its approval by the Napa County Planning Commission.

Established in 2012, Bella Union has been collaborating with DeCarle Vineyard in Rutherford for over a decade, producing wines in the nearby Bella Oaks Lane. Building upon FNWE's Cabernet Sauvignon expertise, Winemaker Brooke Bobyak Price will introduce new wines to Bella Union's portfolio by sourcing varietals from top vineyards across the Napa Valley.

The new Bella Union winery, located along Highway 29, will be a renovation of the former Provenance winery. Bella Union follows in the footsteps of Far Niente Winery, which was designed and built by Hamden W. McIntyre in the late 1880s. The winery was fully restored by Gil and Beth Nickel from 1979 to 1981, transforming it into a working winery with a tasting room. Subsequently, Gil Nickel and nephew Erik Nickel oversaw the development of the Nickel & Nickel winery, situated on the restored 19th-century John C. Sullenger farmstead. This led to the creation of The Gleason Barn, originally built in 1770.

Erik Nickel comments, "We are committed to preserving the legacy of Napa Valley through its unique and historic spaces," Eric Nickel said in a statement.

Architect Mike Niemann, owner of Pacific Design Workshop, will lead the design and renovation for the new Bella Union Winery.

“With Bella Union's new winery, we have set out to design a welcoming space in the Napa Valley where people can forge new connections and discover the winery's unique blends,” Alysha Lee, Bella Union’s estate director, said in the winery’s statement.

B Cellars marks 20th anniversary of first vintage

B Cellars of Oakville is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its first vintage, according to a news release from the winemaker. Founded in 2003 by Duffy Keys and Jim Borsack, B Cellars has become a benchmark for wine expertise, customer loyalty, and exceptional culinary programming.

Jim Borsack and Duffy Keys, who co-founded B Cellars in 2003, set out to create a winery experience centered around food and world-class wines, according to the company. After spending its first decade building its reputation for Napa Valley and Sonoma wines, the company expanded its vision in later years to transforming visitors’ engagement with a winery in Napa Valley, the press release states.

B Cellars released its inaugural labels in 2003, which are still produced today: Blend 24, inspired by Super-Tuscan wines, and Blend 25, a food-friendly blend. Under the guidance of second-generation master winemaker Kirk Venge, the winery's current portfolio includes an average of 20-plus wines, comprising more than 15 varietals sourced from vineyards in Napa Valley and Sonoma.

In 2012, Keys and Borsack realized their vision for a reimagined winery, resulting in a state-of-the-art facility on the Oakville Cross Road. The property features an extensive cave network for barrel storage, multiple entertainment areas for wine tasting, and a dedicated Hospitality House with an interactive, open-hearth kitchen as the focal point for the winery's wine and food pairing programs amid estate vineyards.

In 2018, B Cellars embraced artificial intelligence by seeking consumer feedback through emotion and data analytics. The winery collaborated with a San Francisco-based management consulting firm to develop Metis, an AI and behavioral research program. B Cellars became the first winery to deploy Metis, aiming to gain insights into the emotional connection between the brand and customers.

Frank Family Vineyards supports nonprofit K9s for Warriors

Napa Valley's Frank Family Vineyards has announced its continued support of the nonprofit K9s for Warriors through its Frank for a Cause charitable giving campaign, according to a press release from the company.

As part of an ongoing partnership, the winery will sponsor a canine to help U.S. military veterans heal through the companionship of service dogs during Memorial Day and PTSD Awareness Month.

Frank Family Vineyards previously raised $25,000 in November 2022 to assist K9s for Warriors in its mission to prevent veteran suicides through the therapeutic power of service dogs. This year, the winery will sponsor its own service dog Frankie, who will undergo veterinary care, training and equipment to support a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder on their journey to recovery.

K9s for Warriors has graduated more than 875 K-9/warrior teams, sparing more than 2,000 dogs from abandonment or euthanasia, according to Frank Family Vineyards. The program promotes bonds between veterans and their service dogs, with the goal of collective healing and recovery.

Throughout the year-long initiative, 20% of proceeds from sales of Frank Family's 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Frank for a Cause gift packages will support K9s for Warriors. These packages, priced at $85, are available for purchase on the winery website and include a bottle of the 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, a plush dog toy resembling a Cabernet bottle, and a Frank Family dog bandana. The winery also plans to involve its network of retail and restaurant partners across the U.S., organizing pop-ups during July and August with dog toy giveaways, puppy photo booths, and tastings and dinners featuring Frank Family's Napa Valley wines.

For additional information on Frank Family's partnership with K9s for Warriors or to purchase Frank for a Cause packages, visit the winery website or follow @frankfamilyvineyards on Instagram for updates on Frankie, the sponsored service dog, through the summer.