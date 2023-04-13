RUTHERFORD — Rutherford Dust Society, the nonprofit community organization of growers, vintners and neighbors in the Rutherford appellation, has appointed Lily West as their incoming executive director.

A California native, West has experience working in both the production and the business sides of the wine industry. Prior to her work in marketing and hospitality, West spent seven vintages working harvest in labs and cellars at wineries around the world, including Outpost Estate Wines, Markham Vineyards, Arista Winery, Flowers Vineyards & Winery and Te Mata Winery in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand.

She spent the last two years apprenticing in Rutherford with former Rutherford Dust executive director, Sara Soergel. She has worked behind the scenes to produce successful RDS events and programs, including the Rutherford Chili Ball and the t Rutherford Wine Collection.

This year the Rutherford American Viticultural Area is celebrating its 30th anniversary. A dinner, dubbed the “Rutherford Perlé” (in honor of the pearl anniversary), is planned for April 29 at Beaulieu Garden in Rutherford. Thirty Rutherford vintners will share with guests their “wine with a story” including some older vintages dating back to the 1960s and 1970s, along with rare, large format selections and a wine produced by Beaulieu Vineyard that has never left the estate. A limited number of tickets are available at rutherforddust.org and on Eventbrite.

Rutherford Dust Society also voted in new officers at their annual meeting and on March 9 at the Grange Hall. Rod Santos, general manager at William Harrison Vineyard & Winery, is the incoming president of the board. Sara Fowler, vice president of Winemaking and Vineyards at PEJU in Rutherford, has been voted in as vice president. Joel Aiken will continue to serve as treasurer and Will Lawrence as secretary of the board.

The board also includes Michelle Baggett, Andy Beckstoffer, Elissa Miller, Christopher Morisoli, Lauren Pesch, Steve Tonella, Regina Weinstein and Rebekah Wineburg.

Jessup celebrates 20 years

YOUNTVILLE — Celebrating 20 years in their Yountville tasting room, Jessup Cellars offering complimentary tastings during April.

Tastings by reservation are based on availability and include a wine and cheese pairing or wine and chocolate pairing. Walk-ins are welcome if space is available, but reservations are encouraged.

Reservations can be scheduled online at JessupCellars.com or by calling 707-944-8523 or emailing reservations@jessupcellars.com.

Jessup Cellars opened in 2003, hosting guests at their tasting bar and in a private room for sit-down experiences. In 2009, Jessup expanded their tasting room to a connected art gallery and hired Bay Area artist, Cynthia Carey, to curate the space. Over the years, the gallery has featured a rotating exhibit of regional and national artists.

Ledson Moon Mountain Cab Franc takes top honors

KENWOOD — Ledson Winery & Vineyards won the Grand Sweepstakes — Best of Show, Best of Class and Double Gold — for its 2019 Ledson Moon Mountain District ‘Sonoma County’ Cabernet Franc at the fourth annual International Cabernet Franc Competition (People’s Choice Judging).

“We are truly grateful for this outstanding recognition,” said winemaker Steve Ledson.

The 2019 Moon Mountain District Cabernet Franc ($98) was sourced from Ledson’s Mountain Terraces Vineyard on the western slopes of the Mayacamas Mountain Range, a region "formed by volcanic eruptions millions of years ago," he said. The fruit is the result of "location, soils, climate and farming, the site’s extreme elevation, smaller day to night temperature swings, with vine-by-vine sustainable farming practices," he said. "Stay tuned for more of these mountain releases."

“Mountain Terraces is unique due to climate, soil and management,” Dr. Daniel Roberts, soil scientist and viticulture expert. “The human factor, management, is actually just as important as the climate and soil. Steve Ledson’s unrelenting quest for perfection is very prominent at Mountain Terraces and is proven in every bottle of wine from this incredible vineyard site.”

Inspire Napa Valley raises funds for Alzheimer's Association

YOUNTVILLE — The fourth annual Inspire Napa Valley, takes place May 5-7 in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. The three-day event founded by Kerrin Laz, brings together wine enthusiasts and industry leaders to raise funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s and dementia research and enhance care and support services for families impacted by the disease. Since 2017, Inspire Napa Valley events have raised more than $4.5 million for the Alzheimer’s Association’s care, support and research programs.

Inspire Napa Valley events include:

— Friday, May 5: A VIP welcome dinner on Pritchard Hill in St. Helena.

— Saturday, May 6: An Alzheimer’s research update is followed by a sit-down wine tasting seminar and a walk-around wine tasting featuring 30 California wineries and culinary stations. The evening concludes with a live auction and paddle raise.

— Sunday, May 7: Farewell Brunch at Ad Hoc + Addendum, featuring fried chicken and waffles, Bouchon Bakery pastries, seasonal fare alongside a bloody Mary and mimosa bar.

VIP tickets to attend all the weekend events can be purchased for $5,000 per person or individual tickets to Saturday evening’s wine tasting and main event are available for $1,000. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit inspirenapavalley.org.