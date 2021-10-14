 Skip to main content
The Wine Press: News from Napa Valley
Boon on Wine Evening features a new book on Andrei Tchelistcheff

Napa Valley Wine Library hosts a Books on Wine Evening, on Thursday, Oct. 21,  featuring author James O Gump, professor emeritus and author of "Maestro: André Tchelistcheff and the Rebirth of Napa Valley," published by University of Nebraska Press.

The program, co-hosted with the Saint Helena Public Library, begins at 6 p.m. in the Wine Library Wing of the library, after a reception with light refreshments at 5:30 p.m. in its courtyard. There is no charge for the program but seating is limited. To register for this event go to www.napawinelibrary.com to reserve a place and order the book.

Rutherford Dust's Chili Ball report

An outpouring of support for the annual Rutherford Dust Society's annual Chili Ball event allowed them to double charitable donations to local non-profits over years past.

The fundraiser benefits four community organizations: the Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford 4-H, St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, and historic Rutherford Grange.

The annual Rutherford Chili Ball, held in August at Beckstoffer Farm Center, exceeded expectations on every level. After a forced cancellation due to the pandemic in 2020, this year's event sold out in under three weeks.

Nine hopeful chili teams competed for the glory of having the best chili in Rutherford, including William Harrison Vineyard & Winery, St. Helena Odd Fellows, Sacrashe Vineyard, Elyse Winery, PEJU, Amici Cellars, Tres Sabores, Rutherford Grange and Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department.

The competition was judged by chefs of local restaurants La Luna, Farmstead, and CIA Greystone, with an appearance from San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer, Chili Davis, as the tie-breaker.

St. Helena Odd Fellows secured the belt buckle trophies for Best Tasting Chili, with Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department taking the popular vote.

Sherwood joins Rocca Family Vineyards

Tom Sherwood has joined Rocca Family Vineyards as head winemaker.

Sherwood received his bachelor's of science in viticulture and oenology from the University of Adelaide in Southern Australia and started his production experience in the Barossa Valley. For the past seven years, he has worked in the Napa Valley.

“My goal is to continue Rocca’s tradition of creating balanced, age-worthy, site-specific wines that are sustainably made. It is clear that every vine is cared for and nurtured by our wonderful team, led by our vineyard manager Sergio Melgoza,” Sherwood said.

Rocca Family Vineyards was founded in 1999.

Francis Ford Coppola’s Napa Valley winery celebrates the 2021 harvest. Video courtesy of Inglenook.

