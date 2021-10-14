The Wine Press: News from Napa Valley

Boon on Wine Evening features a new book on Andrei Tchelistcheff

Napa Valley Wine Library hosts a Books on Wine Evening, on Thursday, Oct. 21, featuring author James O Gump, professor emeritus and author of "Maestro: André Tchelistcheff and the Rebirth of Napa Valley," published by University of Nebraska Press.

The program, co-hosted with the Saint Helena Public Library, begins at 6 p.m. in the Wine Library Wing of the library, after a reception with light refreshments at 5:30 p.m. in its courtyard. There is no charge for the program but seating is limited. To register for this event go to www.napawinelibrary.com to reserve a place and order the book.

Rutherford Dust's Chili Ball report

An outpouring of support for the annual Rutherford Dust Society's annual Chili Ball event allowed them to double charitable donations to local non-profits over years past.

The fundraiser benefits four community organizations: the Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford 4-H, St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, and historic Rutherford Grange.