Inspire Napa Valley's fourth annual Spring Wine Weekend recently raised over $1 million for the Alzheimer’s Association, according to Kerrin Laz, the founder of Inspire Napa Valley and proprietor of K. Laz Wine Collection.

The three-day wine event gathers wine enthusiasts and industry leaders to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's and dementia research, along with care and support services for affected families.

Since 2018, Inspire Napa Valley, a series of world-class fundraising events, has generated over $5.5 million towards the Alzheimer's Association's efforts in care, support, and research.

"In honor of my mother and the millions of families facing Alzheimer's, I am more committed than ever to a world without this devastating disease," said Laz, expressing her gratitude towards the wineries, volunteers and guests from the Napa Valley community for their continued support.

The event, which took from May 5-7, offered exclusive wine tastings and experiences from prestigious Napa Valley wineries. It began with a VIP Welcome Dinner on Pritchard Hill in Chappellet's Meadow, co-hosted by Bryant Estate, BRAND Napa Valley, Chappellet and Continuum Estate. A VIP Alzheimer's Research Update & Wine Seminar at Round Pond Estate kicked off Saturday, followed by the main event in the afternoon — a walk-around wine tasting featuring 32 of California's most exclusive wineries.

For more information, visit inspirenapavalley.org.

Treasury Americas to expand solar

Treasury Americas is set to lead the U.S. wine industry in on-site solar electricity generation thanks to a significant expansion of its solar investment, the company said in a release.

The project is being executed in collaboration with Shell Energy and is expected to set industry records for on-site solar-generated electricity, the company said.

Upon completion, over 60% of Treasury Americas' electricity will be generated by on-site solar, making it the leader in on-site solar electricity generation among U.S. wine companies of its size, as per research by globally recognized assurance and risk management provider DNV.

The project involves the installation of approximately 13,000 solar panels across Treasury Americas’ properties, contributing to an estimated annual on-site solar generation of 14.3 million kWh.

Every winery under Treasury Americas will receive over half of its electricity needs from on-site solar generation, helping the company to reach its goals of transitioning to 100% renewable electricity by 2024 and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Treasury Americas' commitment to renewable electricity began in 2008 with solar installations at Beringer Vineyards. As part of this new investment, solar panels will be installed across several iconic properties, including Beaulieu Vineyard, Beringer Vineyards, Etude Winery, and Frank Family Vineyards in Napa Valley, as well as properties in Paso Robles and the Central Coast.

"The rapid transition to 100% renewable electricity will eliminate the majority of our production emissions in only a few short years,” says Will Drayton, director of sustainability and science for Treasury Americas.

Acumen Winery to open lounge and gallery for BottleRock

Acumen Winery is set to unveil its Red Diamond Lounge & Gallery at the upcoming BottleRock Napa Valley festival, according to a press release from the company. The winery will transform its downtown Napa Acumen Wine Gallery into an interactive hub of art, wine and music for the three-day event.

Over the course of the festival, set for May 26-28, Acumen will host guests in its modern cabana lounge, which will also feature an art gallery displaying works from renowned artists Kate Tova, Penelope Moore and Vincent Conners. The space will offer interactive art experiences, the opportunity to play TerraBall - a novel game by Conners, and a selection of Acumen’s acclaimed mountain-grown wines.

“Our vision is to create an inviting space at BottleRock where guests can celebrate music, wine and the arts,” said Diana Schweiger, Acumen's sales and marketing manager. “We aim to showcase what makes Napa Valley special to a new generation of wine lovers by sharing our wines in an atmosphere of inspiring art and music."