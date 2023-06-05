SAVOR After Hours, headlined by Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy of "Dancing with the Stars," launched June 3 and runs through Sept. 3.

Hosted at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in Napa, the cabaret is a fusion of dance, music, and wine, the group stated in a release.

The show delves into how wine can invoke various emotions through an enchanting mix of dance, music, illusions, and more.

The Chmerkovskiys will be joined by guests from Hollywood and Broadway, and the audience will have the opportunity to enjoy a rotating wine list.

An event for both wine lovers and theatre aficionados, "SAVOR After Hours" promises to captivate its guests with an intimate experience that celebrates the distinct flavors and textures of Napa Valley wines.

"This unique blend of entertainment will be an immersive experience where guests are part of the action," says Maks Chmerkovskiy, a Ukrainian-born dance champion, choreographer, and Broadway performer.

A former professional dancer on "Dancing with the Stars," he rose to fame after 14 seasons and achieved success, finishing in the final round four times and winning the title in 2014, paired with Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis.

He is joined by Val Chmerkovskiy, a 14-time U.S. National Champion and two-time World Dance Champion who won the hearts of audiences and two titles on "Dancing with the Stars."

Tickets start at $44. JaM Cellars Ballroom is located at 1030 Main St., Napa. Info, savorafterhours.com.

Darioush marks 25th anniversary

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Darioush, led by Darioush and Shahpar Khaledi, the company said in a release.

Established in 1998, the winery currently operates 120 acres of vineyards spread across several AVAs including Mt. Veeder, Oak Knoll, and Coombsville.

Darioush's inception was inspired by the potential of Bordeaux and Rhone varietals in the unique climate and soil conditions of Napa Valley's southern appellations. This is carried forward by Hope Goldie, director of winemaking at Darioush, who's been part of the team for almost two decades. Goldie’s focus on soil-driven varietal authenticity results in wines known for their freshness and balance, the company stated.

Presently, Darioush's team includes 30 hosts with WSET Level II and III certifications and several Diploma level sommeliers, the release stated. Additionally, the winery boasts a commercial kitchen, an estate garden, and a comprehensive culinary program to elevate the on-site experience.

"Building this winery with my family has been an incredible adventure," said Darioush Khaledi. "We moved to the United States in the late 70’s and appreciate the opportunities we've had. As we commemorate 25 years, we honor our team, pioneering vintners who paved the way, and those who believed in us.”

Darioush pledged $100,000 in 2022 to support the replanting of the Napa Valley College’s Teaching Vineyard. His philanthropic pursuits over the years have included contributions to community organizations and foundations such as OLE Health and Festival Napa Valley, advocating for education, healthcare, and performing arts.

To celebrate the milestone, Darioush is organizing a dinner series from June to September. The menu, designed by Executive Chef Sean Massey, will pair innovative seasonal dishes with some of the winery’s earliest vintages of Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, and Darius II. For reservations and more information, visit www.darioush.com/special-events/estate-dinner-series.

Alila Napa Valley unveils changes to culinary program

As it bids farewell to a collaboration with Chef Chris Cosentino at Acacia House, Alila Napa Valley announced in a release an upcoming launch of a new terrace bar set to open in June 2023.

Cosentino's five-year tenure concluded at the end of 2022, leaving behind a legacy of culinary excellence, the company stated.

Fortunately for patrons, the culinary team, honed under Cosentino's guidance, remains at the helm, promising continuity in the delivery of its seasonally-driven American cuisine.

General Manager Heidi Miersemann said Cosentino "has left an indelible mark on our culinary journey."

"As we turn to the next chapter, we remain devoted to upholding the standards of culinary excellence, hospitality and guest experience he instilled in our team," she said. "We anticipate delighting our loyal customers and attracting new ones to Acacia House as we evolve our culinary experience."