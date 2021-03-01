The Wine Press: News from the Napa community and beyond



“It’s a privilege to work with our estate fruit and I am honored to be a part of this next chapter at Knights Bridge," Baljeu said. "I’m already looking forward to harvest 2021 and making this first vintage in the new winery."

Knights Bridge Winery was founded in 2006 by brothers Jim and Essel Bailey and friend Tom Costin, in the west side of Knights Valley, the warmest appellation in Sonoma County. The organically-farmed estate rises to 900 feet in elevation on the rocky slopes of the Mayacamas mountain range. The winery is under construction and set for completion by mid-2021. To learn more, visit knightsbridgewinery.com.

Phelps Cabernet Release Weekend

Joseph Phelps Vineyards in St. Helena is returning its onsite winery experiences with careful safety standards.

This month, the winery marks its Cabernet Release Weekend, taking place March 19 to 21. The entirely outdoor event invites guests to enjoy a bottle of the recently released 2018 Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley accompanied by pairings from the culinary team. This special event is offered by prior appointment only, with reservations beginning at 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

On the Tasting Terrace, guests can now return to the relaxed, seated tasting space and enjoy a selection of its current release Napa Valley and Sonoma Coast wines, including Insignia. It's open Thursday through Monday by appointment, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The experience is limited to six guests per party.

Bountiful Table offers a pairing of seasonal ingredients with the vineyard’s wines, including Insignia. It is available by appointment Thursday through Sunday at noon.

At the Insignia Blending Seminars, visitors play winemaker for a day and learn the art of blending Joseph Phelps’ flagship Insignia. They smell, taste and experiment with blending six Insignia components, then compare their blend with the current Insignia vintage. This is available by appointment on Mondays.

Starting on March 26, Joseph Phelps is bringing its semi-private Insignia Retrospective Tasting online, with a virtual tasting of the 2006, 2013, and 2017 Insignia. In advance, participants will receive a wine packet containing notes on each vintage, a wine key & ah-so, decanting tips, and virtual tasting set-up instructions will also be shipped. It is available on Fridays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 a.m., by appointment

Call 707-967-3720 or email reservations@josephphelps.com to make reservations.

New from Balletto

Balletto Vineyards, a family-owned estate wineries in Sonoma County has released "winter whites" that will easily move into spring.

They have farm 16 estate vineyards in the Russian River Valley AVA since the 1970s. Their estate vineyards are located in the southeastern region of the Russian River Valley, where the ebb and flow of the Pacific Ocean fog provides the cool climate in which their Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes thrive.

New releases include the 2019 Sauvignon Blanc ($20), a crisp, dry, elegant version of this grape; the 2019 Pinot Gris ($20) with citrus and slate aromas; the 2019 Teresa's Unoaked Chardonnay ($20), and the 2017 Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($29) for which new oak has been used sparingly for subtle toasted tones, rather than dominating the aromatic profile.

