The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Born in the Republic of Georgia, Lobjanidze comes from a long family history of winemaking. After immigrating to the United States, he and his family settled in Atlanta, Georgia, where he attended Georgia State University. While attending GSU, he worked as a sommelier and bartender at Restaurant Eugene.

After completing his bachelor’s degree, he became an assistant sommelier at Bacchus Management Group’s Spruce in San Francisco. He went on to be a sommelier at The Village Pub, before opening Selby’s in Atherton. During his tenure with Bacchus Management, Lobjanidze became a partner at Vine & Rare, a concierge firm.

Zobeck previously worked in the vineyards and cellar of Screaming Eagle and was an associate winemaker for Philippe Melka. She has also worked with Michel Roland and Fabrizio Iuli in Bordeaux, Chile, South Australia, and Piedmont.

A smoke taint technology open house

The ag-tech company Purfresh Clean will host open houses on June 7-10 to demonstrate its oxygen-3/ozone technology to treat harvested wine grapes before crushing, improve overall wine quality and remove or reduce smoke taint molecules (methoxyphenols).