The Wine Press: News from the Napa Community

Joshua Mendoza-Widaman has joined Pine Ridge Vineyards' winemaking program as estate winemaker.

Mendoza-Widaman brings more than 20 years of experience producing Napa Valley wines to the Pine Ridge team. He will oversee the winery’s estate vineyards in five Napa Valley appellations: Stags Leap District, Howell Mountain, Oakville, Rutherford, and Carneros. Mendoza-Widaman most recently spent nine vintages as winemaker at Lewis Cellars.

His first harvest was the 1999 vintage at Stags' Leap Winery, where, he tasted a 1997 Pahlmeyer Merlot that left him inspired to create wines that leave a similar lasting impression. He enrolled in UC Davis where he graduated in 2002 with a bachelor of science degree in viticulture and enology and a minor in applied biological systems technology. In 2019, he received his MBA from Sonoma State University.

Mendoza-Widaman spent the first six years of his career working his way up to assistant winemaker at Chimney Rock Winery in the Stags Leap District AVA, before transitioning to assistant winemaker and then head winemaker at Pahlmeyer. His other experiences include harvest internships with Gloria Ferrer in Sonoma and Viña Tarapacá in Chile as well as time in the Douro, Burgundy, Greece and Germany.