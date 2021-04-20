 Skip to main content
The Wine Press: News from the Napa Community

Joshua Mendoza-Widaman

Joshua Mendoza-Widaman has joined Pine Ridge Vineyards as estate winemaker.

Joshua Mendoza-Widaman has joined Pine Ridge Vineyards' winemaking program as estate winemaker.

Mendoza-Widaman brings more than 20 years of experience producing Napa Valley wines to the Pine Ridge team. He will oversee the winery’s estate vineyards in five Napa Valley appellations: Stags Leap District, Howell Mountain, Oakville, Rutherford, and Carneros. Mendoza-Widaman most recently spent nine vintages as winemaker at Lewis Cellars.

His first harvest was the 1999 vintage at Stags' Leap Winery, where, he tasted a 1997 Pahlmeyer Merlot that left him inspired to create wines that leave a similar lasting impression. He enrolled in UC Davis where he graduated in 2002 with a bachelor of science degree in viticulture and enology and a minor in applied biological systems technology. In 2019, he received his MBA from Sonoma State University.

Mendoza-Widaman spent the first six years of his career working his way up to assistant winemaker at Chimney Rock Winery in the Stags Leap District AVA, before transitioning to assistant winemaker and then head winemaker at Pahlmeyer. His other experiences include harvest internships with Gloria Ferrer in Sonoma and Viña Tarapacá in Chile as well as time in the Douro, Burgundy, Greece and Germany.

For his first vintage with Pine Ridge Vineyards, he will focus on Cabernet Sauvignon and other Bordeaux-style varietals while newly promoted winemaker Colleen FitzGerald leads the Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier program. To learn more, visit www.pineridgevineyards.com.

WineaPAWlooza 2

WineaPAWlooza is June 19

Jameson Humane (Jameson) will hold its signature fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza 2021, virtually on Saturday, June 19 at 5 p.m.

2020’s WineaPAWlooza was viewed by more than 500 people from across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Sweden, Australia, and Norway.

This year’s fast-paced, virtual event features wines from more than 50  vintners and winemakers, a video message from Jameson Humane volunteers and staff and a live, interactive auction of 12 lots led by auctioneer Fritz Hatton.

A lot from the owners of Scarecrow (who are animal lovers) and a large format of Screaming Eagle, whose founder, Jeanie Phillips, is another big-hearted animal advocate, are among the lots.

Produced by Jason and Christina Wise (SOMM Documentary Films and SOMM TV), the 75-minute event will be hosted by Fritz Hatton, Vanessa Conlin, MW, head of wine at Wine Access, and Monica and David Stevens, founders of Jameson Humane and 750 Wines. It will be broadcast on SOMM TV.

Tickets are on sale at jamesonhumane.ejoinme.org/wineapawlooza2021.

Ticket pricing and levels span a range of packages. To inquire about ticketing,  contact Arwen Gallenkamp, development manager at arwen@jamesonhumane.org or 707-337-9409. For more information on Jameson Humane, contact Brad Schomburg at brad@jamesonhumane.org or 414-708-3935.

