The Velvet Rope Social Club Pinot Night at Mia Carta

Art House Wines presents the Velvet Rope Social Club Pinot Night featuring Art House Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris at Mia Carta Wine Lounge from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

The evening features tastings of Art House Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris along with light bites and music.

The original work of local musical artist Sanho the Indian will also be featured during the evening.

The paintings of California artist John Bonick and the work of photographer Dona Kopol Bonick will also be on view as Mia Carta becomes an art gallery for the evening.

Art House Wines will offer a sneak preview of their unreleased 2021 Pinot Gris, a favorite of several Napa Valley restaurants.

For further information, contact Mia Carta Wine Lounge at 707-346-2244 or Dylan Bonick at 707-287-5877.

Mia Carta Wine Lounge is at 1209 First St., Napa.

For more information on Art House wines, visit arthousewines.com.

Kitchen Door restarts craft beer dinners

Kitchen Door restaurant in Napa will re-launch of its popular beer dinners in a three-part seasonal series, pairing local cuisine with regional craft brews.

Kitchen Door offers has an impressive beers and ciders in addition to local and international wines, spirits and cocktails. With this dinner series, the restaurant hopes to highlight beer’s ability to go with a wide selection of comfort and gourmet foods.

“There's such a diversity of flavors in beer," said chef-owner Todd Humphries. "These beer dinners give us the opportunity to go beyond our everyday menu and get creative as chefs to find inspired dishes to compliment the various beers we feature."

Kitchen Door moved from its decade-long post at the Oxbow Public Market to Napa’s dynamic First Street Napa development earlier this year, offering a full bar for the first time. Signature dishes include Korean-style ribs, with bacon and mushroom fried rice as well as Akaushi New York strip steak and fries, a selection of flatbreads and chicken wings.

The first beer dinner takes place on April 26 and features Henhouse Brewing, which has tap houses in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Fairfax. Henhouse’s beers include the Gorilla Coop Hazy Pale Ale, Live and Let Polyhedron Double IPA and Big Chicken Double IPA. The brewery’s latest release is called Science Reasons IPA; Henhouse also makes a sought-after Traditional Saison.

On July 19, Tannery Bend Beerworks of Napa will bring its line-up of Saisons and IPAs to Kitchen Door. Tannery Bend Beerworks opened in Napa in 2017 and makes small-batch beers inspired by local ingredients, born from a collaboration between brewing and culinary minds. Ithas its own food program.

In addition to the summer beer dinner will feature a unique creation from Kitchen Door bartender and professional brewer, Michael Paine who has been working closely with theteam at Tannery Bend Beerworks to create a one-of-a-kind brew that will be unveiled for the first time at the dinner.

The spring and summer beer dinners will offer five courses with five beers and cost $85 per person. To purchase tickets, email heather@kitchendornapa.com or call 707-226-1560.

To round out the craft beer celebrations, Kitchen Door will host a fall Oktoberfestcelebration on Sept. 30.

The return of the Mr. Pink Patio Party

Compline hosts their fourth annual Mr. Pink Patio Party on April 29, bringing together more than a dozen of their favorite local rosé producers for an all-you-can-drink-pink party with DJ Rotten Robbie.

It takes place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the Compline patio and the adjacent First Street area.

The party is also a benefit for the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area—30% of ticket proceeds will be donated to the IIBA, the largest nonprofit provider of immigration legal services for low-income immigrant families in Northern California.

Plus, stop into Compline Wine Shop on your way out for 10% off any of the day’s featured rosé bottles to go.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 the day of the party. Purchase tickets at complinewine.com/collections/wine-education/products/copy-of-4-23-22-mr-pink-patio-party.

The line-up of wineries includes Scribe Winery, Robert Sinskey, RAEN, Matthiasson, Ashes & Diamonds, Frog’s Leap Winery, Arnot-Roberts, Bedrock Wine Co., Poe, House of Brown, Young Inglewood, Lorenza and Transparent Wine Co. (This is one only importer, pouring Bandol rosé).

Compline is at 1300 First St., Napa.

Frank Family Vineyards opens the Miller House

Calistoga -- Frank Family Vineyards at 1091 Larkmead Lane has opened a new hospitality barn, The Miller House, designed by Howard J. Backen.

The Miller House offers wine and food experiences changing to reflect the seasons. The tasting will start light with Frank Family’s Blanc de Blancs and into the red wines, with pairings created by chef Christina Machamer.

The exploration of food and wine offered at The Miller House is ideal for private groups or for guests who enjoy meeting others with shared interests in food and wine. The cost is $120 per guest, $60 per club member. The outdoor patio will also be available for seated Estate tastings, $60 per person, complimentary for members. Reservations can be made online at FrankFamilyVineyards.com/Visit and private event inquiries can be made at FrankFamilyVineyards.com/Private-Events.