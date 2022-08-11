The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Brother Timothy wine tasting benefits students

Brother Timothy Diener (1910-2004), who helped revive the wine industry in Napa Valley, produced wines for many years for the benefit of students attending the Lasallian Christian Brothers schools in the west.

Today, his legacy of making wines that change lives continues in the Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay varietals produced by Hess Persson Estate in Napa and donated to the Lasallian Christian Brothers Foundation.

The limited quantities of these wines are only available to taste once this year. On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 5:30 p.m., Mont La Salle will host a private tasting and al fresco dinner in the courtyard. This event will also highlight the 90th anniversary of the construction of Mont La Salle, an architectural jewel nested in the hills of Mount Veeder. Historical items from the archives, plus a video of Brother Timothy on "What’s My Line?", will be featured.

Guests will be able to taste and purchase the 2018 and 2019 vintages of both varietals, accompanied by appetizers by chef Juan Zavala. A local musical group will provide entertainment. All proceeds from the wine sales support scholarships for students from low-income families in Lasallian schools. To receive an invitation to this private tasting, email hclark@dlsi.org or visit www.lcbfoundation.org.

For those unable to attend the tasting, online purchase will be available by the bottle or case from Sept. 22 to Oct. 7 on the website.

The Harvest Stomp e-auction

Napa Valley Grapegrowers and the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation will launch their fourth annual Harvest STOMP e-auction on Aug. 18, running through Aug. 25.

With lots for wine lovers, luxury travel aficionados, home chefs and more, highlights include:

— Auberge Resorts accommodations and dining, with three retreats throughout Napa Valley

— rare large-format vintages

— a private cooking class for 12 at Cakebread Cellars;

— a two-night stay at Brown Ranch, including dinner with wine at FARM

— the opportunity to contribute to the fund-a-need to directly support agricultural preservation and farmworker education

All proceeds from the Harvest STOMP e-auction support the Napa Valley Grapegrowers and the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation’s ongoing work to advocate for change on issues like wildfire protection and climate resilience; educate grape growers and farmworkers on an ongoing basis; preserve agricultural land with sustainable and environmental best practices; empower farmworkers with professional development and leadership training; and cultivate the next generation through leadership, scholarship, and apprentice programs.

The e-auction begins at 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 and ends at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Place bids at https://harveststomp2022.ggo.bid/.

For more information, visit www.harveststomp.com

Vintagelandia Market features NVC wines

Vintagelandia Market will host a wine garden serving wine flights and wine by the glass from the Napa Valley College Teaching Vineyard and Winery on Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Held every third Saturday, the market features a mix of antiques, arts and crafts, with local music, food and wine. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to Vintagelandia is free.

The winery will set up the wine garden and serve on the crush deck near the food area, with singer-songwriter Lindsay Gang as the featured musician.

Napa Valley College, South Campus, Parking Lot D, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa.

More information about the market is available at vintagelandiamarket.com

More information about the Napa Valley College Teaching Vineyard and Winery is available at www.napavalley.edu/academics/TechnicalDivision/VWT/Pages/default.aspx.