The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Explore the Alexander Valley online
Alexander Valley Winegrowers will present their second installment of a six-week virtual tasting series, “A Chef’s Journey Through Alexander Valley,” live on Zoom and Facebook, from Feb. 25 through April 1. Each weekly episode is scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 5 p.m.
The series will follow a paring format with three dishes and three wines. Tasting packages are available for purchase and come with recipe cards.
Episodes will feature Alexander Valley winemakers and regional chefs and will focus on the grape varieties of the Alexander Valley winegrowing region.
To register for this free event and learn more about the Alexander Valley winegrowing region go to, alexandervalley.org/virtual-tastings-spring-2021.
A new food and wine club
Hoopes Vineyard is creating a new virtual wine club that will partner with James Beard Award-winning chefs as well as Top Chef alums.
Members will have access to six classes, wine and food boxes, all delivered to their doors), as well as access to discounted classes for gifts or additional classes. The classes offer behind-the-scenes glimpses of the kitchens of chefs as participants learn their cooking techniques and master recipes—all this without leaving their homes.
Participating chefs include Rogelio Garcia, Michelle Minori, Reem Assil, Casey Thompson and Tu David Phu
All of the cooking classes are also available for single purchase for non-members. Registration for these events will become available on March 1.
A link to the trailer for one of last year’s virtual cooking classes with Chef Casey Thompson can be viewed drive.google.com/file/d/1o1ej2z7dR0Jlx5R11UUMFOF6yenVOFw6/view?usp=sharing.
Find more information at hoopesvineyard.com.
