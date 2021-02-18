The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Explore the Alexander Valley online

Alexander Valley Winegrowers will present their second installment of a six-week virtual tasting series, “A Chef’s Journey Through Alexander Valley,” live on Zoom and Facebook, from Feb. 25 through April 1. Each weekly episode is scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 5 p.m.

The series will follow a paring format with three dishes and three wines. Tasting packages are available for purchase and come with recipe cards.

Episodes will feature Alexander Valley winemakers and regional chefs and will focus on the grape varieties of the Alexander Valley winegrowing region.

To register for this free event and learn more about the Alexander Valley winegrowing region go to, alexandervalley.org/virtual-tastings-spring-2021.

A new food and wine club

Hoopes Vineyard is creating a new virtual wine club that will partner with James Beard Award-winning chefs as well as Top Chef alums.