The Wine Press: News from the Napa Community

The Acumen PEAKeasy is open for by-appointment visits Friday to Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. The current lineup featuring three Champagnes from producer Michel Gonet, as well as acclaimed offerings from Louis Roederer and Dom Ruinart.

The PEAKeasy, which takes its name from Acumen’s Peak tier of mountain-grown wines from Atlas Peak, will also host exhibitions from local artists, live music performances. It is currently showing works by Penelope Moore and will be unveiling a new show featuring paintings by Laura Corallo-Titus in July.

To book a reservation at the Acumen PEAKeasy, call 707-492-8336.

Campos Family Vineyards' Lou Gehrig Society Label

Campos Family Vineyards in Contra Costa County, has released a special edition “Lou” 2018 Estate Zinfandel – Barbera Blend to benefit the ALS Cure Project and The Lou Gehrig Society.

“This is the biggest thing that we have been a part of,” said Michelle Campos. “It is an incredible honor to produce this official label and be able to contribute to finding a cure for ALS in such a significant way.”