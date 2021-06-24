The Wine Press: News from the Napa Community

Schramsberg Vineyards appoints Jessica Koga as winemaker
Schramsberg Vineyards, owned and operated by the Davies family, has appointed Jessica Koga to the position of winemaker. Previously, Koga was the associate winemaker at Davies Vineyards, home of the Davies family’s red wines.
Koga first came to Schramsberg in 2003 as a lab intern and subsequently held the full-time position of enologist from 2004 to 2007. From 2007 to 2015, she worked harvests at Cloudy Bay Vineyards in New Zealand and Bedell Cellars in New York and held an associate winemaker role at Sonoma's Gundlach Bundschu Winery and an assistant winemaker role at Vineyard 29 in St. Helena.
Koga will manage 350-plus base wines through the winemaking process from harvest to bottle, including primary fermentation, racking, fining, malolactic fermentation, and filtering to ensure the utmost quality. She will report to director of winemaking Sean Thompson.
She has a degree in viticulture and enology from UC Davis. She lives in Napa and enjoys cooking, reading, hiking, and visiting her family in Hawaii.
The Acumen PEAKeasy
Acumen Napa Valley has opened the Acumen PEAKeasy, in a private room of the Acumen Wine Gallery at 1315 First St., Napa.
Devote to Champagne, the new PEAKeasy holds a type 42 license that allows both by-the-glass and bottle service of a rotating lineup of Champagnes, as well as rare small-production and allocation-only Champagnes sourced by Acumen.
The Acumen PEAKeasy is open for by-appointment visits Friday to Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. The current lineup featuring three Champagnes from producer Michel Gonet, as well as acclaimed offerings from Louis Roederer and Dom Ruinart.
The PEAKeasy, which takes its name from Acumen’s Peak tier of mountain-grown wines from Atlas Peak, will also host exhibitions from local artists, live music performances. It is currently showing works by Penelope Moore and will be unveiling a new show featuring paintings by Laura Corallo-Titus in July.
To book a reservation at the Acumen PEAKeasy, call 707-492-8336.
Campos Family Vineyards' Lou Gehrig Society Label
Campos Family Vineyards in Contra Costa County, has released a special edition “Lou” 2018 Estate Zinfandel – Barbera Blend to benefit the ALS Cure Project and The Lou Gehrig Society.
“This is the biggest thing that we have been a part of,” said Michelle Campos. “It is an incredible honor to produce this official label and be able to contribute to finding a cure for ALS in such a significant way.”
The wine release coincided with the first national Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, introduced by Major League Baseball to honor the Hall of Fame legend and former first baseman for the New York Yankees whose public battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drew awareness to the disease and became a launch-point for finding a cure.
The officially licensed wine by Campos Family Vineyards was delivered to VIP attendees at Yankee Stadium during their game-time event.
The limited-edition wine is a blend of estate vineyard Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, and Barbera.
“The lineage of this wine is fantastic. It can’t be more of a winner,” said Ric Campos. “The Zinfandel is the perfect nod to the incredible athletic accomplishments of Lou Gehrig during his baseball career. We’re calling it a home run.”
The label features a vibrant painting by Napa-based artist Jessel Miller. The original, multi-faceted piece was chosen specifically for this label.
In addition to The Lou Gehrig Society, proceeds from wine sales will benefit ALS Cure Project, a local Bay Area non-profit started by Mike Piscotty after losing his wife Gretchen to the disease. ALS Cure Project will collaborate with Campos Family Vineyards to host a three-part concert series in Summer 2019.
Lou 2018 Estate Zinfandel is available in the Campos Family Vineyard tasting room, as well as select grocery stores, markets, membership clubs, wine bars, and restaurants.
Campos Family Vineyards sits on 44-acres in Byron, Calif., near Livermore and Brentwood. For more information, visit camposFamilyVineyards.com.
