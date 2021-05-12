 Skip to main content
The Wine Press: News from the Napa community
The Wine Press

The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Chardonnay

Meritage and Vista Collina Resort host a Chardonnay Classic on May 20-22. 

 Brandon Bourages/Dreamstime

A new role at Larkmead for Daniel Stoch

Larkmead Vineyards has promoted Daniel Stoch to virtual tasting manager, a new role at Larkmead as the winery strives to meet consumer demand for virtual tasting experiences.

Erik Siebelist, former tasting room lead at Larkmead Vineyards, will take over Stoch’s previous role of tasting room manager.

Larkmead Vineyards is anticipating an increased interest in virtual wine tastings and tours as the world becomes more comfortable with online meeting platforms. Stoch is a natural fit for the new role. He joined Larkmead Vineyards in 2017 as a harvest intern, supporting winemaker, Dan Petroski, in the cellar. After the 2017 harvest, Stoch joined Larkmead full-time in the tasting room, where he honed his customer service, sales, communications and wine education skills. He was promoted to tasting room manager in July 2020.

In his new position, Stoch will manage member acquisition, develop new virtual experiences, capture extensive drone footage, and support direct-to-consumer wine sales. Daniel will report directly to Victoria Anderson,  at Larkmead.

“It is an honor to be appointed as Larkmead Vineyards’ first virtual tasting manager,” Stoch said. “I am looking forward to applying the skills that I have learned at Larkmead to engage with and educate more Larkmead members than ever before, which is the beauty of working in a virtual world.”

Virtual tastings with Stoch are now available to all Larkmead Vineyards mailing list subscribers. To join the mailing list and schedule a tasting, visit www.acquire.larkmead.com/signup or email virtualtastings@larkmead.com. Mailing list members will have the option to purchase a tasting kit and sign up for a virtual tasting on their desired date and time. 

Celebrate Chardonnay at Meritage

Patron Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to support the hospitality industry, will present the inaugural Chardonnay Classic at the premier Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort in Napa, May 20-22.  

The Chardonnay Classic will bring together a sommeliers, wine aficionados, industry experts, and wineries to celebrate the "winemakers grape," with a  commitment to donate $25,000 to the SommFoundation.

It includes 22 tasting experiences,  seminars,lunches, and dinners for$2,000. 

The tasting seminars at the Chardonnay Classic include Around the World with Chardonnay Tasting of 2005 Louis Latour Corton Charlemagne Grand Cru, 2012 Pol Roger Blanc De Blanc Champagne, and 2018 Gaja Rossj-Bass.

Another  tasting, the State of the Vintage, will provide consumer opportunities to taste Northern California barrel samples of the 2020 vintage, alongside the same wines of the 2018 and 2019 vintage. This vintage comparison will feature  wines from Hartford Court, Martiana, and Joseph Phelps Vineyards.

While the focus of the weekend is Chardonnay, guests will also have plenty of opportunities to delve into other varietals. The Old World, New World tasting features the classic grapes of France and their new world counterparts and includes a wide range of varieties. Participants can attend the Behind the Bottle to learn about and taste wines from producers such as Château Montrose, Château Leoville Barton, Domaine Méo-Camuzet, Domaine Michel Niellon, Domaine Jean-Louis Chave, Luciano Sandrone, and M. Chapoutier. 

For more information, visit chardonnayclassic.com

According to a study published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism, hangovers become less severe as you get older. Researchers came to the same conclusion even after accounting for the amount of alcohol consumed by different age groups. One reason for this may be because pain sensitivity lowers with age. Older people may simply perceive their hangovers to be less severe than when they were younger. Sex differences were greatest in the younger age groups but became significantly smaller or absent in the older age groups, Study Authors. This contradicts the popular belief that young people can drink more alcohol than older people and not get a hangover.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

