The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

A new role at Larkmead for Daniel Stoch

Larkmead Vineyards has promoted Daniel Stoch to virtual tasting manager, a new role at Larkmead as the winery strives to meet consumer demand for virtual tasting experiences.

Erik Siebelist, former tasting room lead at Larkmead Vineyards, will take over Stoch’s previous role of tasting room manager.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

Larkmead Vineyards is anticipating an increased interest in virtual wine tastings and tours as the world becomes more comfortable with online meeting platforms. Stoch is a natural fit for the new role. He joined Larkmead Vineyards in 2017 as a harvest intern, supporting winemaker, Dan Petroski, in the cellar. After the 2017 harvest, Stoch joined Larkmead full-time in the tasting room, where he honed his customer service, sales, communications and wine education skills. He was promoted to tasting room manager in July 2020.

In his new position, Stoch will manage member acquisition, develop new virtual experiences, capture extensive drone footage, and support direct-to-consumer wine sales. Daniel will report directly to Victoria Anderson, at Larkmead.