The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Tom Gamble has hired Philippe Melka and Maayan Koschitzky of Atelier Melka as winemakers, effective June 1.

Jim Close, who has served as founding winemaker since Gamble’s first vintage in 2005, will collaborate with the Melka team to help transition the winemaking duties.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“I am very proud of the wines and the winemaking and cellar team we have built at Gamble Family Vineyards over the last 17 years," Close said. "I look forward to continuing to act as a resource for Atelier Melka, Tom and our in-house winemaking team."

He added, “I believe that the intrinsic quality of the wines will improve under new stewardship, as the best of the old and the best of the new team are assimilated."

Melka has more than 25 years of winemaking experience in the Napa Valley. After learning from such notable wine professionals as Jean Delmas and Jean-Philippe Masclef from Haut-Brion, Christian Moueix and Jean-Claude Berrouet from Petrús, Paul Draper from Ridge, Daniel Baron from Silver Oak, and the globetrotting wine consultant Michel Rolland, Melka settled in Napa in 1994, and has since worked as a winemaking consultant under his company Atelier Melka, which he founded in 1995.

Koschitzky was born and raised in Israel where he served in the army as a paratrooper. After his military service, Koschitzky became interested in wine as he traveled around the world. He worked at wineries in Israel, including Margalit Winery, before moving to Napa in 2011.

Koschitzky worked at wineries including Screaming Eagle and Dalla Vale before joining Atelier Melka as director of winemaking.

Gamble plans to release a new AVA-specific tier of wines based on his sustainably farmed estate-vineyards in Oakville, Mount Veeder and Rutherford.

“As we have and continue to replant our vineyard properties, we do so with the mindset of elevating quality and sustainability," Gamble said. "Coupled with these intense viticulture endeavors, I’m certain that the Melka team’s expertise will continue to elevate wines of Gamble Family Vineyards in years to come.”

Friday Nights at Far Niente

Far Niente Winery is introducing the Cabernet Grill, a monthly, after-hours gathering where guests will taste new and special releases, paired with small bites. Each event highlights a specific brand in the Far Niente portfolio.

The schedule is:

-- July 1: Bella Union and Barbecue with winemaker Brooke Bobyak Price

-- July 8: Pinot and Pizza with winemaker Michael Accurso

-- Aug. 12: Oysters and Chardonnay with winemaker Nicole Marchesi

-- Aug. 19: Dolce’s Sweet Summer Soiree

Tickets are $100 per person. All events are 5 to 8 p.m. at Far Niente Winery, 1350 Acacia Drive, Napa. For more information and reservations, visit farnientefamily.farniente.com/events/friday-nights-at-far-niente.

New from The Prisoner

The Prisoner Wine Company has a program of new lunchtime food and wine experiences from chef Brett Young, inspired by global cuisines.

-- SALDO Wine + Culinary Experience. Try SALDO, The Prisoner Wine Company’s newest standalone brand, with food pairings outdoors in a private cabana. The varieties include Chenin Blanc, Zinfandel and Red Blend. It's available on Thursdays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m., for $125 per person.

-- The Prisoner Wine + Dim Sum Culinary Experience: Taste five wines from The Prisoner wines with shui mai, shrimp toast, green papaya salad, sticky pork ribs and jasmine rice while watching the culinary team work in the open-concept kitchen. All courses are served family-style. $150 per person, Saturdays at noon.

• Wine + House DJ: Taste three wines from The Prisoner on the winery’s outdoor patio while eating Detroit-style pizza and listening to the DJ in residence. $75 per person, Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

All experiences can be booked at ThePrisonerWineCompany.com.

Shafrir promoted at Miner Family Winery

After almost five years as assistant winemaker, Michelle Shafrir has been promoted to head winemaker at Miner Family Winery in Oakville.

After graduating from UC Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry, Shafrir earned her master’s in environmental studies from Tel Aviv University. Prior to joining the Miner team as the assistant winemaker in August 2017, she was the enologist at V. Sattui and Castello di Amorosa as well as Hall Wines. She also held harvest internship positions at Martinelli, Arista and Cuvaison.

“I really appreciate working for Dave Miner," Shafrir said. "He's hands-on with a focused vision to make balanced wines from great vineyard sites that can appeal to a broad range of people. For as small a winery as we are, we have a diverse portfolio, and I'm excited to take on the challenge and responsibility to express the nuance and elegance of each varietal,”

New officers for the Wine Institute

Rick Tigner, president and CEO of Jackson Family Wines in Santa Rosa, was elected Wine Institute Board chairman for the 2022-23 fiscal year at the organization’s 88th annual membership meeting.

Other officers elected were Randall Lange of LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards in Acampo, first vice chairman; Matt Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery in Modesto, second vice chairman; Robin Baggett of Alpha Omega Winery in St. Helena and Tolosa Winery in San Luis Obispo, treasurer; and Alex Ryan of The Duckhorn Portfolio in St. Helena, secretary.

Bobby Koch is president and CEO of Wine Institute. Suzanne Groth, president and CEO of Groth Vineyards & Winery in Oakville, is the outgoing chairman and becomes an ex officio board member.

Wine Institute’s membership also elected new district and at-large directors and alternates including:

Napa: Mike Reynolds, HALL Wines; alternate Chris Hall, Long Meadow Ranch Winery

Dennis Cakebread, Cakebread Cellars; alternate Delia Viader, Viader Vineyards

Robin Baggett, Alpha Omega; alternate Karen Fontanella, Fontanella Family Winery

Amelia Morán Ceja, Ceja Vineyards; alternate Michael Baldacci, Baldacci Family Vineyards

Paul Leary, Palmaz Vineyards; alternate Scott Meadows, Silenus Winery

Sonoma: Alan Ramey, Ramey Wine Cellars; alternate Christopher Lloyd Strieter, Senses Wines

Julie Pedroncelli St. John, Pedroncelli Winery; alternate Jim Perry, Brown-Forman Corporation

Katie Wetzel Murphy, Alexander Valley Vineyards; alternate Louis M. Foppiano, Foppiano Vineyards

Steven MacRostie, MacRostie Winery & Vineyards; alternate Tobin Ginter, Rodney Strong Vineyards

Northern: Kaj Ahlmann, Six Sigma Winery; alternate John Kane, Fetzer Vineyards