The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Smith-Madrone featured on Somm TV

The wine and food streaming network Somm TV devoted a segment in its series "Behind The Glass" to profiling Stuart, Charles and Sam Smith of Smith-Madrone Vineyards in St. Helena.

The 21-minute segment went online on July 6. It includes drone footage of the steep slopes of the winery’s vineyards and coverage of the Smiths tasting a 1979 Cabernet Sauvignon and 1997 Riesling. The 1979 Cabernet was the second vintage of Cabernet the winery released and its third wine.

On May 14, 1971 founder Stuart Smith closed on the purchase of 200 forested acres on top of Spring Mountain. On May 14, 2021, Smith-Madrone launched a year of 50th anniversary celebrations.

The winery will be re-releasing wines on the 14th of every month through the anniversary year. The re-released wines are very limited in availability and will appear on a specially designated page on the winery’s website.

During the program, the Smith brothers tell the story of the historic vineyard that today is Smith-Madrone. “The whole reason to go to the mountains in the first place was to try to grow the very best grapes, so we could make wine from the very best mountain-grown grapes that we could do,” Stu Smith says.