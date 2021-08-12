The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Grgich Hills forms a partnership with Morimoto

Grgich Hills Estate has released a new Cabernet Sauvignon label, Morimoto Dream, created in partnership with Chef Masaharu Morimoto, whose restaurant empire includes one in downtown Napa.

Violet Grgich, president of Grgich, said, “My father, Mike Grgich, always told me to ‘Every day do your best, learn something new, and make a friend.’ Our friendship with Chef Morimoto is based on mutual respect, both personally and professionally, and we are thrilled to combine our passions into this wonderful wine. Chef Morimoto was inspired to create the original artwork which graces the label and gives it such a personal touch.”

Miljenko “Mike” Grgich, a native of Croatia, immigrated to Napa Valley in the 1950s. In addition to crafting the winning Chardonnay of the “Paris Tasting” of 1976,” his style and winemaking expertise established him as the “King of Chardonnay.” Now 98 years old, he continues to visit the winery and sign bottles for his fans.

Hiroshima-born Chef Morimoto began his culinary career at the age of 24 in Japan before moving to America five years later to pursue his vision of blending Japanese and Western ingredients. His cutting-edge style has gained him international praise.