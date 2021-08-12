The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Grgich Hills forms a partnership with Morimoto
Grgich Hills Estate has released a new Cabernet Sauvignon label, Morimoto Dream, created in partnership with Chef Masaharu Morimoto, whose restaurant empire includes one in downtown Napa.
Violet Grgich, president of Grgich, said, “My father, Mike Grgich, always told me to ‘Every day do your best, learn something new, and make a friend.’ Our friendship with Chef Morimoto is based on mutual respect, both personally and professionally, and we are thrilled to combine our passions into this wonderful wine. Chef Morimoto was inspired to create the original artwork which graces the label and gives it such a personal touch.”
Miljenko “Mike” Grgich, a native of Croatia, immigrated to Napa Valley in the 1950s. In addition to crafting the winning Chardonnay of the “Paris Tasting” of 1976,” his style and winemaking expertise established him as the “King of Chardonnay.” Now 98 years old, he continues to visit the winery and sign bottles for his fans.
Hiroshima-born Chef Morimoto began his culinary career at the age of 24 in Japan before moving to America five years later to pursue his vision of blending Japanese and Western ingredients. His cutting-edge style has gained him international praise.
“Morimoto Dream embodies friendship, dedication to delivering the best quality ingredients, and cultivating exceptional dining experiences,” Morimoto said. “My relationship with the Grgich Hills Estate is special and I look forward to a lasting partnership, and can’t wait for our guests to try this wine.”
The 2017 Morimoto Dream Cabernet Sauvignon will be available exclusively through Morimoto’s restaurants. For additional information, visit grgich.com and ironchefmorimoto.com.
The deal is complete
Delicato Family Wines has completed the acquisition of the Francis Ford Coppola wine portfolio and two facilities in Sonoma County, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery and the Virginia Dare Winery in Geyserville, including the Archimedes Vineyard. The transaction was approved by the Federal Trade Commission on June 26.
Chris Indelicato, chief executive officer, said, “Today marks a historical milestone for the company as we welcome the Francis Ford Coppola Winery and their brands under the Delicato portfolio. As the winery has accelerated growth over the last five years, today earmarks the continuation of our family's work and the culmination of a shared vision to lead the industry.”
Underpinning the acquisition are more than 250 employees "who will join Delicato’s family-driven culture and heritage of hard work and high-quality standards," Indelicato said. “The fundamentals of our business remain strong, our employee culture is thriving, and we are committed to our proven strategy focused on long-term, profitable, and sustainable growth.”
Celebrate the year you missed
The annual Kathryn Hall Harvest Celebration at Hall St. Helena on Saturday, Aug. 28, coincides with the release of the new vintage of Hall’s flagship wine, Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon. The theme is “Celebrate the Year You Missed.”
The event includes food stations with catering by Tre Posti as well as live music from San Francisco-based band Pop Fiction.
The VIP ticket includes a vertical tasting of the 2006, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018 vintages of Kathryn Hall and takes from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the main event. Tickets are $225 per person and includes admission to main event. Tickets are $100 for the main event, which takes place from noon to 3 p.m.
For more information, please visit www.hallwines.com, follow on social @hallwines, or by calling 707-967-2626.
News from Beringer Vineyards
Beringer Vineyards has appointed Ryan Rech (pronounced Rich) as chief winemaker. Rech has been a member of Beringer’s winemaking team since 2016.
“It is an honor to lead a winery with as much heritage and acclaim as Beringer,” Rech said.
Rech worked on the relaunch of Alexander Valley’s Souverain wines, and then alongside winemaker Margo Van Staaveren at Sonoma Valley’s Chateau St. Jean.
Rech joined Beringer Vineyards as the luxury red winemaker. In 2017, he was appointed as senior winemaker and general manager. As chief winemaker and general manager, Rech continues the winemaking legacies of Ed Sbragia, Myron Nightingale, Laurie Hook, and Mark Beringer.
