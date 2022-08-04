The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Pass the Wine

Farmstead restaurant in St. Helena is donating the proceeds from their corkage for August to Pass the Wine, a Florida-based nonprofit formed 14 years ago by two physicians now living in Napa Valley, Barbara and Mark Gardner.

Pass the Wine awards funds to social institutions and community/educational outreach programs seeking to improve the social conditions, health and fitness of financially disadvantaged children, with a special emphasis on promoting education and reducing childhood stress and raising awareness of proper diet and physical fitness as a goal of a healthy lifestyle.

Mark Gardner, a cardiologist notes that with the formation of Pass the Wine, he "successfully united his life-long goal of addressing children’s health issues with his passion for fine wine." His wife, Barbara Gardner, is a pediatrician.

According to its website, passthewine.org, "It is the viewpoint of Pass The Wine that wine enthusiasts are by nature generous in spirit and interested in matters of health, nutrition and education."

Newton Vineyard's new tasting room

Calistoga — Newton Vineyard has opened a by-appointment wine tasting room at The Winery at Brasswood, 1171 Tubbs Lane in Calistoga.

The new space is also home to Newton’s winemaking operations after the Spring Mountain winery was damaged during the 2020 wildfires.

Private, hosted tastings are offered seven days a week at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., by appointment for visitors to explore four of Newton’s mountain wines, including flagship red blend Newton The Puzzle, which is celebrating its 30th nniversary this year. The tasting also includes one single vineyard Chardonnay and two single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignons. The cost is $100 per person for one to six guests maximum and duration is approximately one hour.

Newton wines showcase the terroir of their mountain estates and Carneros vineyards. Newton library and cellar-door wines are available for purchase, with the option to personalize their wooden cases.

The tasting room launch is a step forward for Newton as it recovers from the impact of the 2020 Glass Fire, during which they lost the winery operations and all but four acres of the estate vineyard on Spring Mountain. The first new vines have gone into the ground and a 10-year replant strategy is underway, while winemaking takes place at the new, state-of-the-art Calistoga facility adjacent to the tasting room. Plans for rebuilding at the former winery site are in development.

For more information and reservations, visit www.newtonvineyard.com/en-US/our-experiences/.

For bookings for groups larger than six people, email winery@newtonvineyard.com.