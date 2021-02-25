The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley community

In observation of Women’s History Month, the Napa Valley Vintners’ Sessions Series presents a discussion on "Today's Winemakers and the Women who Mentored Them" on Thursday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m.
In a continuation of online courses and webinars, the conversation will be moderated by Tonya Pitts, a sommelier, food and wine consultant and writer, and will feature Chelsea Barrett, winemaker at Materra winery, Evyn Cameron of Crocker & Starr and Dalia Ceja of Ceja Vineyards.
The session will provide an overview of each participant’s current releases, achievements in wine, and their outlook for the future. Each winemaker will be tasting and discussing a selection of their wines during the panel.
Register at education.napavintners.com.
Ehlers Estate launches 2018 vintage
Ehlers Estate, the 42-acre organically farmed estate vineyard in Napa Valley’s Saint Helena AVA, is launching its 2018 vintage wines with a complete redesign and individualization of all wine labels. The 2018 vintage is winemaker and general manager Laura Diaz Muñoz's inaugural vintage since joining the historic Napa Valley estate.
Diaz Muñoz joined the Ehlers Estate team in July 2018.]. Originally from Madrid, she began her winemaking career in Napa Valley in 2007 working with Chris Carpenter at Jackson Family Wines and was Associate Winemaker at Cardinale, Lokoya, Mt. Brave and La Jota. In 2011, she spearheaded the launch of the company’s Galerie wines.
“From a winemaking perspective, 2018 was a great vintage overall," she said. "There weren’t as many challenges in comparison to previous years - drought, low yields, heatwaves - so I describe this vintage as ‘slow and easy.' It allowed me to spend a lot of time in the vineyard to get to know each block and its variances. It also allowed me to let the fruit hang a little longer to achieve better fruit concentration in the wines and full phenolic ripeness. I couldn’t have asked for a better vintage to start my winemaking journey at Ehlers Estate,”
The 2018 vintage features the Ehlers Estate 1886 Cabernet Sauvignon ($140), J. Leducq Cabernet Sauvignon ($100), Portrait Red Blend ($72), Cabernet Sauvignon ($72), Cabernet Franc ($72), Merlot ($55), Petit Verdot ($72), Sauvignon Blanc ($36) and Sylviane Rosé ($36). The nationwide rollout of the portfolio’s red wines begins in March of 2021. For more information about Ehlers Estate, visit www.ehlersestate.com.
St. Patrick's Day Trivia & Tasting Happy Hour
Anarchist Wine Company wines is planning a St. Patrick's Day Trivia and Tasting Happy Hour (with prizes!) on March 17 at 6 p.m. It features the 2019 Rosé Against the Machine and 2017 The Philosopher, a Cabernet Sauvignon-based blend.
To participate, order wines from the AWC online store, at www.anarchistwineco.com/, and use code TRIVIA to enter your team into the game (and to get a discount on the Luck of the Irish two-pack).
"Teams" can be 1 to 6 people. They will reach out to get your team name and to send a Zoom invite.
The last day to order wine for delivery prior to the Happy Hour is March 8.
PRELIMINARY GRAPE CRUSH REPORT REVEALS NAPA VALLEY PRODUCTION DOWN ALMOST 40%
