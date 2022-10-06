The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley community

'Not an average auction...'

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the Napa Valley Museum is holding its first online auction featuring vacations, dinners, and an array of rare wines and winery experiences, along with original art and "plenty of unexpected surprises."

Right now the museum is conducting a 50-bottle wine raffle (50 bottles, 50 years, $50 tickets) with an estimated value of more than $4,000. The raffle is online until the end of the auction on Oct. 23, and tickets may be purchased Monday through Friday at the Napa Valley Museum. You must be 21 to enter.

The online auction bidding starts at 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 and runs until 6 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Register now by going to napavalleymuseum.org/auction and clicking on “register.” Registration does not obligate a visitor to bid, but it does allow them to see what’s coming, to get a bidder I.D. number, and to participate once the auction goes live.

The Best of Napa Valley category includes gift certificates to each of chef Thomas Keller’s Yountville restaurants, plus staycations at luxury resorts Solage and Stanly Ranch.

The luxury vacations category includes a seven-day trip to Tuscany and Rome, a front-row seat at next year’s Indianapolis 500, a trip for two to Belize, and a weekend away in Charleston.

The auction features a major offering of wines from Napa Valley greats like Duckhorn, Spottswoode and Shafer, and noteworthy Russian River Pinot Noirs from over the hill. Winery experiences include Bottle Blending Day Camp at Judd’s Hill Winery, Potato Chip and Wine Pairings at Silver Trident Winery, Bubbles & Caviar brunch at Davies, plus an impressive array of winery hosted tastings.

There will also be art works from Jessel Miller, Nathan Oliveira and Lowell Herrero, plus framed sketches of Napa Valley restaurants, signed by artist John Donohue and noted local chefs.

“This is not an average auction. This is an assemblage of generously donated items from the valley’s superstars — who also happen to be friends of the Napa Valley Museum," said Janet Herrero, NVM board president.

For raffle tickets, visit the Napa Valley Museum, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday until Oct. 22, when the museum resumes regular hours.

Davis honors firefighters

September marked the two-year anniversary of the devastating 2020 Glass Fire in Napa Valley, and Davis Estates in Calistoga has dedicated their 2020 Davis Estates Chardonnay to the heroic firefighters who saved their winery and so many other homes and buildings two years ago.

The Thank You First Responders Chardonnay is $50 a bottle with 50% of the proceeds going directly to Napa Valley firehouses. Because of winemaking conditions during the fires, this Chardonnay saw no new oak and was finished in stainless steel tanks, which gives it a more crisp, acidic and refreshing flavor profile.

Davis Estates hopes to continue raising money for firefighters and first responders to show their most sincere gratitude for keeping the community safe.

Agricultural Preserve Exhibition at Napa Valley College

Napa Valley College's exhibition “Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve,” runs through Saturday, Oct. 15.

The multimedia exhibit, which is on view in the McCarthy Library lobby, showcases the 54-year history of Napa Valley’s Agricultural Preserve and provides information about its key players, why and how it was initiated, the major challenges and successes of the last 50 years and a view into its future priorities and anticipated challenges. The exhibition is on view weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibition is presented with the support of the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund and was originally created in partnership with the Napa Valley Museum. It also celebrates the establishment of the Volker Eisele Scholarship, which honors the legacy of long-time Napa Valley land protection advocate and vintner Volker Eisele.

Created in April 1968, the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve became America’s first agricultural preserve dedicated to protecting the valley for generations to come. In the mid-1960s, local leaders and voters overcame initial dissent to prioritize agriculture as the best use of Napa County land.

The landmark ruling was passed by the Napa County Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors in 1968. From there, the new statute inspired a succession of other progressive land-use policies to protect local farmlands from encroaching development.

Today, 31,609 acres of Napa Valley Ag Preserve farmlands are protected from urbanization until at least the year 2058.

For additional information on the Ag Preserve, visit www.napaagpreserve.org.

The Napa Valley College McCarthy Library is in the 1700 building at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa.

Cakebread’s annual Cabernet Day

Cakebread Cellars will host its Cabernet Day on Saturday, Nov. 12, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Home Ranch in Rutherford. The cost is $100 per adult, $75 for wine club members.

Guests will taste the vineyard’s reserve cabernets, including the new Suscol Springs Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley and Dancing Bear Ranch cabs as well as samples from the barrel.

It's an opportunity to meet Cakebread's winemaking and viticulture teams, while enjoying food and wine pairings from Cakebread chefs.

Make reservations at www.exploretock.com/cakebreadcellars/event/322228/cabernet-day.

First releases from Mira Winery

Mira Winery, a family-owned, 16-acre estate in Napa, is releasing the first wines produced from the Mira Estate Vineyard, a historic property that was first planted to wine grapes by Levi George in 1885.

Winemaker Gustavo A. Gonzalez and owner Jim “Bear” Dyke, Jr. co-founded Mira in 2009 as a virtual winery. The Yountville estate property was purchased by the Dyke family in 2016 and Mira’s newly-built winery opened in late 2019.

“This is a journey that has been years in the making so it is beyond exciting to see the literal first fruits of our labors,” says Gonzalez. “We knew the property had a winegrowing history, but you’re never really sure what the grapes will be like until you make the wine. These vines are young but they are already showing great promise.”

This first release includes three white wines and a red blend:

-- 2021 Mira “Ovum Aureum” ("Golden Egg" made from Sauvignon Gris grape and was fermented in the Ovum, an egg-shaped wooden fermenter made by Tonnellerie Taransaud; 100 cases were made; $85.

-- 2021 Mira Franc Blanc, 100% Cabernet Franc, made as a white wine. 250 cases, $65.

-- 2021 Mira White Blend: 56% Sauvignon Blanc, 44% Sauvignon Gris, $75.

-- 2019 Mira Estate Red: 85% Cabernet Franc and 15% Merlot. 125 cases made, $75.

The wines were offered first to Mira’s Society 610 members and the remaining inventory released to the online store on Sept. 15. For information on Society 610, visit miranapa.com/society610.