The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley community

  Updated
  • 0
Grapecrusher Statue

The Grape Crusher statue in south Napa.

 J.L. Sousa, Register

Collective Napa Valley announces 2023 events

Saint Helena -- Napa Valley Vintners have announced the lineup of seasonal offerings to take place in 2023 as part of Collective Napa Valley.

Launched in 2022, Collective Napa Valley is a a year-round philanthropy program that replaced Auction Napa Valley as means of benefiting the community.

"We’re really excited about the year ahead,"  said Andy Erickson, chairman of the Vintners' board of directors and co-owner of Favia. "Each season we’ll raise funds for Napa Valley’s most critical needs. We’re fortunate to have so many community members and wine enthusiasts invested in making a difference, and we look forward to what’s to come.”

The year’s calendar includes opportunities to purchase wines and share experiences with vintners while learning more about Napa Valley.

The three seasonal offerings include:

-- Spring: Napa Valley Reserve Wine Offering

From March 10 to 31, the Collective Napa Valley community will have access to an online collection of rare wines direct from Napa Valley winery cellars.Vintner chairs: Andy Erickson (Favia) and Delia Viader (Viader Vineyards & Winery)

-- Summer: Together Again Weekend:

The weekend of June 2-3 includes the Napa Valley Barrel Auction and a new live auction.

Vintner chairs: Jack Bittner (Ecotone Vineyard); Doug Shafer (Shafer Vineyards); David Duncan (Silver Oak); Beth Novak Milliken (Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery) and Jaime Araujo (Trois Noix).

-- Fall, Vintage Celebration:

Tastings with winemakers, and the opportunity to visit Napa Valley vineyards.

Vintner chairs: Alycia Mondavi (Aloft Wine); Elizabeth Vianna (Chimney Rock Winery); Schatzi Throckmorton (Relic Wine Cellars) and Emma Swain (St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery)

“Our commitment to the community has never been stronger," said Donna Walker, grants review committee chair for the Napa Valley Vintners and proprietor of Pulido-Walker Estate Vineyards and Winery.

In 2022, Collective Napa Valley fundraising endeavors raised $1.5 million was raised for Children’s Mental Health and more than $2 million for reforestation and wildfire resiliency. In addition, Napa Valley Vintners gave $21.6 million in 2022 t to community health, mental health, family support, youth development and environmental causes.

Joining Collective Napa Valley is free. Visit CollectiveNapaValley.org for more information.

Napa Valley Grapegrowers chosen for  1% for the Planet 

The Napa Valley Grapegrowers (NVG) has been selected as a 1% for the Planet environmental partner.

1% for the Planet is a global movement, created by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Files, that provides organizations with support for solving the planet’s problems. The carefully vetted approval process reviewed the NVG for its advocacy, conservation, stewardship, and education efforts toward a brighter future.

To be eligible, the NVG met the following qualifications:

-- A nomination from a 1% for the Planet Business Partner

-- Its mission and programs are connected to one or more of 1% for the Planet Impact Area Targets

-- Its budget includes at least two-thirds dedicated to programming aligned with 1% for the Planet Impact Areas

--  A clear risk assessment

NVG’s educational programming on environmental topics was assessed as was its annual calendar, which addresses the concerns such as water conservation and wildfire preparedness. NVG programs, like its Low Smoke Burning Program and Climate Science Series, taught by UC Berkeley Haas School of Business Senior Lecturer Drew Issacs, were also taken into consideration.

With this recognition, NVG gains access to a network of 1% for the Planet business members that actively commit to giving 1% of gross sales to organizations making positive changes for the environment. Business members support 1% for the Planet Environmental Partners with monetary donations, volunteer time, in-kind donations, and other forms of promotion, and select which environmental partners to support.

Paradigm Winery nominated Napa Valley Grapegrowers.

To learn more about 1% for the Planet, visit onepercentfortheplanet.org.

For inquiries about NVG’s participation in the 1% for the Planet program or our work, please contact Caroline Feuchuk, cfeuchuk@napagrowers.org.

50 under $50

Visit Napa Valley has recently updated its popular blog identifying Napa Valley Tasting experiences costing $50 and less. 

The group started the project of identifying more affordable tasting experiences for a summer blog titled “50 under $50”, but, according to a press release, "We soon found that we blew past 50 examples."

They now have more than 70 examples "and expect to add more." Their list is organized them by town and region.

 Find the blog at www.visitnapavalley.com/blog/post/wine-tastings-under-50/

Trefethen acquires electric smart tractors

Trefethen Family Vineyards has acquired two Monarch MK-V Founder Series tractors. The Monarch MK-V is a fully electric, driver-optional smart tractor that combines electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety and streamline farming operations.

Trefethen is among the first companies to receive the Monarch tractors.

Hailey Trefethen said, “When we think of sustainability, we look at how we can continue to farm the best quality grapes while sustaining our business and our land for generations to come. Pairing these Monarch tractors with the solar production on our vineyard will directly and significantly lower our carbon footprint."

Trefethen continues a commitment to sustainability that began when the winery, founded in 1968, installed a system to capture and recycle all winery process water and provided every employee with healthcare and retirement benefits.

In 2021, Trefethen  installed Earthly Labs CiCi technology in their cellar, as a pilot study, to capture carbon dioxide from fermentations.

Hailey Trefethen is chairwoman of the board of  Napa Green, and the winery is a member of Porto Protocol, a international foundation that fosters climate solutions for the wine industry.

Trefethen has long been a Certified California Sustainable Vineyard & Winery, Napa Green, and Fish Friendly Farming estate. In 2022, Trefethen was recognized for its sustainability efforts by earning California Green Medal Environment Award.

