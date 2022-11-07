The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley community

Shafer welcomes back guests

After a two-year pause in its hospitality program, Shafer Vineyards is again welcoming guests to its historic estate property.

“We’ve very pleased to say ‘welcome back,’” says Doug Shafer. “We’ve missed the incredible energy and warmth of sharing our property and our wines with guests from around the world.”

The launch of Shafer’s new hospitality approach begins this season with two options:

- The Terrace View Tasting

- The Private Collectors Experience

The Terrace View Tasting offers the opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of the hillside estate vineyards, along with views of Napa Valley and the Stags Leap Palisades. The experience features a line-up of Shafer’s current wines, including Hillside Select, paired with a selection of cheese and charcuterie. The Terrace View Tasting is a 90-minute visit. Fee is $125 per guest.

The Private Collectors Experience is hosted in Shafer’s indoor tasting salon, which has expansive glass walls open to vineyard views. This space also features a changing mix of large-scale contemporary paintings, currently featuring works by Damian O’Brien.

In this experience, guests enjoy Shafer’s line-up of current wines, along with a library vintage of Hillside Select. These wines are paired with a selection of cheese and charcuterie. The Private Collectors Experience is a 90-minute visit. Fee is $195 per guest.

Shafer is hosting guests Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit ShaferVineyards.com for more information and to submit a booking request via Tock.

The new Shafer hospitality program is headed by Estate Director Geoff Pattison, and the team includes Hospitality Director Ilse Mapes and Estate Host Ethan Gladner.

Prior to joining Shafer, Geoff Pattison was vice president of purchasing at Wally’s Wine & Spirits, with locations in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Las Vegas. He is a graduate of USC and holds an executive MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Ilse Mapes joins Shafer with two decades of experience in hospitality, cellar consulting and fine wine sales. Most recently, she worked at Benchmark Wine Group, Bounty Hunter Rare Wine and directed the hospitality program at Vice Versa Wines.

Ethan Gladner has worked in wine education for the past five years both with consumers and trade, with positions most recently at Trinchero Family Estates and Eisele Vineyard. In October Ethan earned his advanced sommelier certification through the Court of Master Sommeliers, receiving the Rudd Round Table Scholarship for passing with top honors.

Round Pond Estate expands campaign to benefit Alzheimer’s research and support services

The family behind Round Pond Estate is renewing their campaign launched last year to honor their dad, Bob MacDonnell, who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in May 2021, by donating 3% of the sales of their vintage wines to the Alzheimer’s Association during November.

While last year’s inaugural campaign donated proceeds from the sales of specially marked bottles of their Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc brands, this year’s campaign has expanded to donate proceeds from the sales of all of their vintage wines. The family hopes to raise $75,000 this year, up from the $50,000 they raised through the campaign last November.

“We want to honor and continue our father’s legacy by giving back in a way that we hope would make him proud,” said Ryan MacDonnell Bracher, who runs Round Pond Estate, along with her brother, Miles MacDonnell. “Dad was a firm believer in giving back to the community and investing in future generations. The entire team at Round Pond wants to do our part in creating a better world, and we’re committed to doing that by raising awareness and funds to support the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

The family is planning to continue the campaign next year and is developing a new vintage from which a percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association and other organizations that work to fight Alzheimer’s. As a special touch, they’ll be designing a special label featuring caregivers and those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

The family is asking for members of the community to submit stories and photos to be considered for the design through a dedicated page on their website: www.roundpond.com/supporting-alzheimers-research.

Round Pond Estate launched the campaign to coincide with National Family Caregivers Month and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month – both recognized during the month of November.

For more information and to learn how you can get involved, visit the Round Pond Estate website at roundpond.com/fightalzheimers.

Kerrin Laz to host fourth Inspire Napa Valley

Kerrin Laz will host the fourth annual Inspire Napa Valley “Winter Wine & Food Fête” benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association on Dec. 10 at The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone.

A lunch, highlighting current and library offerings from Abreu Vineyards, Bryant Estate, Dalla Valle Vineyards, LAZ Wine, Round Pond Estate, Rudd Estate and Screaming Eagle, will be followed by a walk-around wine tasting from 30 California wineries.

Laz said, “It is so inspiring to bring together the Napa Valley community to rally around a cause that means so much to me. For my mom and the more than 6 million Americans living with this devastating disease, we are providing help for families today and hope for a future world without Alzheimer’s and other dementias.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and in California alone, there are more than 690,000 people aged 65 and older living with the disease. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends serve as Alzheimer’s caregivers, including more than 1.1 million Californians providing unpaid care to a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the fourth annual Inspire Napa Valley “Winter Wine & Food Fête,” visit inspirenapavalley.org.

Call for applications for California Green Medal Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership awards

SAN FRANCISCO — California vineyards and wineries are encouraged to apply for the 2023 California Green Medal Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards, with applications now being accepted at greenmedal.org.

Vineyards and wineries that participate in a sustainability program in California are eligible to apply in four award categories, recognizing outstanding achievement in sustainability:

-- Leader Award, given to the vineyard or winery that demonstrates success and innovation in all of the below three areas of sustainable winegrowing and inspires others.- Environment Award, given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates Environmental Stewardship through maximized environmental benefits from implementing sustainable practices.

-- Community Award, given to the vineyard or winery that is a Good Neighbor and Employer using the most innovative practices that enhance relations with employees, neighbors and/or communities.

-- Business Award, given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates Smart Business through efficiencies, cost savings and innovation from implementing sustainable practices.

Winners will receive a California Green Medal and be recognized in widely distributed communications, as well as an awards recognition event after April 2023.

Applications are being accepted through Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.