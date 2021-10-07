The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley community

Cameo hosts new James Bond film screening for fire safety benefit
The Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council invites the public to a benefit screening of "No Time To Die," the new James Bond film, on Monday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at The Cameo Cinema in St. Helena.
Tickets are a suggested donation of $50, which can be made at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/526832. Tickets must be purchased in advance. All proceeds will be donated to the Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council. Wineries from the Spring Mountain District growing region will be pouring, and Oak Avenue Catering will be donating food bites. Bergman Family Vineyards, an estate-vineyard winery in the Spring Mountain District AVA, is the event sponsor.
It has been a year since the Glass Fire roared through the Spring Mountain area, destroying wineries, homes and vineyards. “As we begin fundraising to support our outreach and fire prevention efforts, we wanted to start with something to gather our community together,” said Pam Bergman and Shari Gardner, who founded the Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council in the aftermath of the Glass Fire, Sept. 27 to Oct. 20, 2020.
They added, “The impact of last year’s Glass Fire prompted us to get ready for the next fire: to get the neighbors together, to do what we can to create a more resilient and fire-safe forest, to protect our homes and provide a resource for education and communication within the Spring Mountain community. We also hope to secure funding for vegetation management and other fire-safe projects,” founders Pam Bergman and Shari Gardner explain.
The council is working with a registered forester who is developing a risk assessment for the Spring Mountain area. This is the first step toward determining the most pressing fire safety issues for the community and is required to be eligible for grant funding. The group is seeking contributions to pay for the risk assessment and other operating expenses for the organization.
"No Time To Die" stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Jeffrey Wright and Lea Seydoux. James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
The Cameo Cinema is at 1340 Main St. in St. Helena. The theater follows Covid protocols including mask-wearing inside.
New members for International Wineries for Climate Action
International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) has accepted 12 new applicant winery members from around the globe who have committed to tackle the severity of the climate crisis by taking immediate action to reduce their carbon emissions. These new applicants bring the total IWCA membership to more than 20 wine companies from seven countries and five continents.
“When Katie Jackson of Jackson Family Wines and I co-founded IWCA in February 2019 as a working group, we wanted to act and move beyond conversation around the urgency of climate change,” said Miguel A. Torres, president of Familia Torres. “Our goal was to gather the most environmentally committed wineries, and we hoped our initiative would work as a boost for other wineries to accelerate or start their carbon emissions reduction programs.”
The new applicant members are:
• A to Z Wineworks (Oregon):
• Château Troplong Mondot (Bordeaux, France):
• Constellation Brands (Fine Wine Portfolio, California): Constellation Brands Fine Wine (U.S.) comprises four key wineries including Robert Mondavi, The Prisoner, To Kalon Wine Company & Schrader.
• Crimson Wine Group: California: (Pine Ridge Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Chamisal Vineyards, Malene; Oregon: Archery Summit and Washington: Seven Hills Winery and Double Canyon.
• Gloria Ferrer (California):
• Herència Altés (Catalonia, Spain):
• Hunt Country Vineyards (New York):
• Medlock Ames (California):
• Ridge Vineyards (California):
• Sula Vineyards (Nashik, India):
• Yalumba Family Winemakers (Barossa, South Australia):
IWCA’s objective is for all members is to commit to becoming Net-Zero by 2050 across Scopes 1-3, ensuring constant reductions to meet intermediate targets by 2030.
IWCA will publish an annual report in October 2021 showing progress on its member wineries’ GHG emissions status and goals, which is required by Race to Zero.
IWCA is open to any wine company that views climate change as a serious threat. The organization has two membership categories (Gold and Silver) with requirements that include becoming Net Zero by 2050 at the latest. Visit www.iwcawine.org to learn how your winery can apply to join this organization.
Three Newton vineyards certified organic
California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) has granted certified organic status to Newton Vineyard's three estate vineyards. Newton’s historic Spring Mountain Estate received certification in July 2020, while the Mt. Veeder and Carneros vineyards were certified in late July 2021.
Working in harmony with nature has been core to Newton Vineyard’s ethos since the estate’s founding in 1977. The winery’s philosophy of “Nature by Design” recognizes its responsibility to protect and respect the properties under its care.
Newton began to farm using organic practices four years ago and also participates in the Napa Green Certified Land and Winery program and Land Smart. It is committed to the concept of regenerative farming, which focuses on soil health so that the vines can make the best quality grapes. Although the Spring Mountain Estate was damaged by the 2020 Glass Fire, its certification is unaffected as fire is considered a natural occurrence.
The 10th Annual Taste of Atlas Peak
Explore classic favorites and uncover hidden gems at the 10th annual Taste of Atlas Peak on Oct. 30, with proceeds benefiting the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation (NCFF).
Taste of Atlas Peak will call on sponsorships and donations, in addition to ticket sales, to help support and sustain local fire safety efforts. Net proceeds from this year’s event will be distributed through the NCFF to various fire safety projects, including fuel reduction, fire breaks, and the IQ Firewatch system.
The event will be hosted at the Silverado Resort & Spa on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. and feature a walk-around tasting, food pairings, live music plus an auction.
The fundraising effort comes on top of several new fire safety additions to the county over the past four years.
Taste of Atlas Peak offed guests a chance to taste premium wines from more than 20 wineries. “We look forward to showcasing the best of Atlas Peak to wine enthusiasts from near and far at Silverado Resort & Spa,” says John Evans, general manager. “Because many of the wineries in this AVA do not have traditional tasting rooms, this event truly is the best way to discover the rustic elegance of Atlas Peak.”
Participating Atlas Peak Appellation wineries include Acumen, Alpha Omega, Antica Napa Valley, Atlas Peak Wine Labs, Burgess Cellars, Dos Lagos Vineyards, Hesperian Wines, Hill Family Estate. James Cole Winery, Jean Edwards Cellars, Llamas Family Wines, Lobo Wines, Prime Solum, Sequoia Grove, Sill Family Vineyards, Vin Roc and Williamson Wines.
Tickets are $150 per. Visit bit.ly/EventbriteTicketsToAP2021 for full details and to purchase tickets.
The event will be hosted outside on the veranda and will follow all California State and Napa County health COVID guidelines and precautions. Masks will be required for unvaccinated attendees.
