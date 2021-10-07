The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley community

Newton began to farm using organic practices four years ago and also participates in the Napa Green Certified Land and Winery program and Land Smart. It is committed to the concept of regenerative farming, which focuses on soil health so that the vines can make the best quality grapes. Although the Spring Mountain Estate was damaged by the 2020 Glass Fire, its certification is unaffected as fire is considered a natural occurrence.

The 10th Annual Taste of Atlas Peak

Explore classic favorites and uncover hidden gems at the 10th annual Taste of Atlas Peak on Oct. 30, with proceeds benefiting the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation (NCFF).

Taste of Atlas Peak will call on sponsorships and donations, in addition to ticket sales, to help support and sustain local fire safety efforts. Net proceeds from this year’s event will be distributed through the NCFF to various fire safety projects, including fuel reduction, fire breaks, and the IQ Firewatch system.

The event will be hosted at the Silverado Resort & Spa on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. and feature a walk-around tasting, food pairings, live music plus an auction.

The fundraising effort comes on top of several new fire safety additions to the county over the past four years.