The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley community

St. Supéry Donates to Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund

St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery will contribute more than $100,000 to the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund through proceeds from the sale of its 2020 Napa Valley Estate Sauvignon Blanc.

"St. Supéry is thankful to neighbors and first responders who helped protect the Dollarhide Ranch from further damage during the LNU Lightning Complex fires," the announcement read.

In August 2020, on the second day of harvest, the LNU fires converged on St. Supéry's 1,530-acre Dollarhide Ranch where the majority of their grapes are grown. Neighbors with water trucks and bulldozers worked alongside St. Supéry's team to cut firebreaks, keeping the fire from moving through the ranch until first responders could offer support. As a result, fewer than two acres of the 500-plus planted acres were directly impacted by the fire, which was contained before spreading further into the community.

The winery was able to harvest sauvignon blanc before the fires disrupted the harvest season but they made the difficult decision to not bottle any post-fire wine for 2020. This left only a small amount of sauvignon blanc picked, about 2% of a normal vintage. Due to the limited quantity, the wine will only be available directly from the winery.