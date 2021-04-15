The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley community

St. Supéry Donates to Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund
St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery will contribute more than $100,000 to the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund through proceeds from the sale of its 2020 Napa Valley Estate Sauvignon Blanc.
"St. Supéry is thankful to neighbors and first responders who helped protect the Dollarhide Ranch from further damage during the LNU Lightning Complex fires," the announcement read.
In August 2020, on the second day of harvest, the LNU fires converged on St. Supéry's 1,530-acre Dollarhide Ranch where the majority of their grapes are grown. Neighbors with water trucks and bulldozers worked alongside St. Supéry's team to cut firebreaks, keeping the fire from moving through the ranch until first responders could offer support. As a result, fewer than two acres of the 500-plus planted acres were directly impacted by the fire, which was contained before spreading further into the community.
The winery was able to harvest sauvignon blanc before the fires disrupted the harvest season but they made the difficult decision to not bottle any post-fire wine for 2020. This left only a small amount of sauvignon blanc picked, about 2% of a normal vintage. Due to the limited quantity, the wine will only be available directly from the winery.
For each bottle sold, $5 will be donated to the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund, which has provided support to the community during the wildfires and the pandemic.
Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supéry, said the first forty people who make donations of $500 to the foundation will be invited to a summer luncheon at St. Supéry. Note St. Supéry on your donation.
Learn more about the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund and St. Supéry's efforts at stsupery.com/2020relief.
Wine Library's Seminar on old vines
Napa Valley Wine Library presents its 30th annual wine seminar, “Napa Valley’s Old Vines and the Wines They Give Us,” online via Zoom On Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m.
Seminar host Tegan Passalacqua, winemaker for Turley Wine Cellars, guides participants through the Napa Valley from the 19th century to the present day with the assistance of four panelists and their wines from key vineyards planted 50 years ago or more. Attendees will taste four distinct Napa Valley wines.
Panelists include Bob Biale of Robert Biale Vineyards, Rosemary Cakebread of Gallica, Michael Hirby of Relic Wine Cellars, and Morgan Twain Peterson of Bedrock Wine Company.
Registration is $75 and includes a tasting kit for the first 50 registrants able to pick up a kit in Saint Helena on the day before the event. Full bottles may also be ordered. Visit www.napawinelibrary.com for details.
The Napa Valley Wine Library was founded in 1963, by MFK Fisher; wine marketing pioneer Francis Gould of Charles Krug, James E. Beard, and Professor Maynard Amerine of UC Davis.
Anderson Valley Pinot Month
Boonville, California - May marks the second year the Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association (AVWA) will take the whole month to celebrate Pinot Noir, the region’s signature grape variety. In light of the continued precautions against Covid-19, the 23rd annual Pinot Noir Festival will once again be postponed. Instead, the AVWA will host both online and small, socially distanced in-person events throughout May.
For those able to travel, they are introducing a Passport to Pinot, from May 14-16. Tickets for the weekend are available on CellarPass. In addition, they will present a series of webinars on Wednesdays, starting on May 5 at 4 p.m. (Pacific time). A limited number of case packs are available at avwines.com. Individual webinar packs will be available through retail partner Zachys starting April 5.
Find more details about the passport experience and weekly webinars at avwines.com/pinot-month.
Home School from Dave Phinney
Dave Phinney, who expanded into the spirits market in 2014 with his distillery Savage and Cooke on Mare Island, is now making ready-to-drink premium craft cocktails, comparable to the quality you'd receive directly from a bartender unlike the majority of the RTD's on the market today with copious amounts of sugar and low ABV.
Home School uses a glass bottle instead of a can, with two 70-proof servings per bottle.
Phinney created “The Prisoner” brand, which later sold for $285 million. He continues to be at the helm of Orin Swift and produces wines from his vineyards in France, Italy, Spain and Greece. He also produced more than 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer during the pandemic shortage.
2021 V Foundation Wine Celebration
The 2021 V Foundation Wine Celebration will take place Aug. 5-8. Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration has raised more than $118 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
The weekend includes a cancer symposium, wine receptions, lunches and dinners at estates, and walk-around culinary events.
Thursday’s Dinner with the Docs takes place at Far Niente winery, hosted by proprietress Beth Nickel and featuring ESPN “SportsCenter” Anchor Sage Steele.
V Foundation Giving Club members will be celebrated with a winery dinner at Winston Hill, hosted by 2021 Vintner Grant Honorees, Rich & Leslie Frank, and a luncheon at Louis Martini winery, hosted by Gina Gallo, and featuring CNN commentator Paul Begala.
Friday’s Rock the V Party, hosted by ESPN basketball analyst, Jay Bilas features a barrel auction and a Vintner BBQ Showdown.
Saturday’s Answer for Cancer Research Symposium will be held at the Estate Yountville, on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This event was held virtually in 2020 and will remain available remotely in 2021.
Saturday’s Gala takes place at Nickel & Nickel Estate Winery in Oakville and features dinner prepared by chef Michael Mina, paired with Nickel & Nickel Estate wines, followed by a live auction.
To attend the Wine Celebration weekend, visit www.winecelebration.org.
