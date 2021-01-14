The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley wine community

Legislature honors Larkmead Vineyards

Larkmead Vineyards has been awarded a resolution from the California Legislature honoring its 125 year history, celebrated in 2020, as well as its achievements and contributions to the Napa Valley

It was authored by the Honorable Bill Dodd of the 3rd Senatorial District and Cecila M. Aguiar Curry of the 4th Assembly District.

The resolution commends Larkmead Vineyards for its many accomplishments, including serving as “a haven for famous artists, poets and writers” while under the stewardship of Lillie Hitchcock Coit, and working with one of the 20th century’s most influential viticulturalists, Dr. Harold Olmo.

In addition, the resolution acknowledges Larkmead Vineyards’ continued commitment to the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, the Napa Valley Community Foundation and the University of California, Davis.

Resolution states that Larkmead Vineyards should be “commended for the invaluable contributions it has made to the advancement of viticulture in Napa Valley and the State of California along with its contributions to improving the quality of life in the region and State.”