The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley wine community

Legislature honors Larkmead Vineyards
Larkmead Vineyards has been awarded a resolution from the California Legislature honoring its 125 year history, celebrated in 2020, as well as its achievements and contributions to the Napa Valley
It was authored by the Honorable Bill Dodd of the 3rd Senatorial District and Cecila M. Aguiar Curry of the 4th Assembly District.
The resolution commends Larkmead Vineyards for its many accomplishments, including serving as “a haven for famous artists, poets and writers” while under the stewardship of Lillie Hitchcock Coit, and working with one of the 20th century’s most influential viticulturalists, Dr. Harold Olmo.
In addition, the resolution acknowledges Larkmead Vineyards’ continued commitment to the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, the Napa Valley Community Foundation and the University of California, Davis.
Resolution states that Larkmead Vineyards should be “commended for the invaluable contributions it has made to the advancement of viticulture in Napa Valley and the State of California along with its contributions to improving the quality of life in the region and State.”
Proprietor Cam Baker said, “We could not have achieved this level of recognition without the help of our outstanding team and supporters near and far. We will be proudly displaying the resolution in our tasting room for years to come.”
In addition to being displayed at the winery, the resolution will be stored in the California State Archives.
Promotions for Silverado Vineyards
Silverado Vineyards, the Napa Valley winery founded by Diane Disney Miller and Ron Miller in 1981, announced today key promotions to its sales and hospitality departments as the winery marks its 40th anniversary.
Gloria Rivera has been promoted to Northeast/Mid-Atlantic regional sales manager from district sales manager for the Northeast. Rivera is currently responsible for all aspects of sales and distributor management in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia. Her new position will expand her role to include responsibility for five additional Northeast/Mid-Atlantic states including New Hampshire, Maine, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
“Gloria continues to find creative ways to expand our winery’s presence on all levels, working closely with our distributors, trade partners and consumers despite the ongoing challenges,” said Pamela Ford, vice president of sales for Silverado Vineyards. “Her success in the Northeast makes the addition of these new key states a natural progression.”
Rivera holds her WSET, Level II certification with distinction, which she earned while working in distribution for Allied Beverage Group, New Jersey for 10 years. She lives in Denver, New York and will continue to report to Pamela Ford.
Brianna Pastrana has been promoted to manager, guest experiences and will be responsible for creating wine tastings at the winery in addition to winemaker dinners and special events such as the annual SOLO release and caviar tasting.
Pastrana brings 20 years of hospitality experience to Silverado and lives in Napa. She received her bachelor’s degree at Le Cordon Bleu, a French wine and French language certificate from the Gastronomicom French Wine Program, and a private chef certification from the USPCA. She will continue to report to Bill Chambers, hospitality director.
“As the winery and other businesses reopen when it is safe to do so, we expect that consumers will be ready to celebrate and enjoy simple luxuries like wine and beautiful places like Napa Valley. As a result, we are expanding and enhancing our guest experiences to truly reflect the quality of our wines and the 40-year history of our beautiful estate,” said Nora Feeley, vice president of Marketing and DTC.
Fieldwork expands at Oxbow Public Market
Fieldwork Brewing Company will expand its operation and move to a larger space at the Oxbow Public Market Annex in the spring of 2021. Fieldwork will be located adjacent to The Fatted Calf and Model Bakery. The space is currently housing Vineyard 29’s Cru Tasting Lounge, which will be announcing their new location soon.
Fieldwork opened its Napa taproom in Oxbow’s main market hall in 2016. The current taproom will remain open until the opening of the new space this spring.
In addition to a larger interior space, the new Oxbow Annex location will give Fieldwork an expanded outdoor “beer garden” to accommodate additional customers, music and other programming.
Fieldwork Brewing Company is known for the range and quality of its beers, and visitors to Oxbow Market will continue to enjoy an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight, beer by the glass, and “to-go” in 16oz cans as well as freshly filled growlers and 32oz Crowlers.
Fieldwork Brewing Company began production in early 2015. Fieldwork beers are masterminded by Head Brewer and co-founder Alex Tweet, who created the popular Grapefruit Sculpin IPA during his time at Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits. Fieldwork has released more than 500 unique beers since opening its original Berkeley Taproom.
Gamble Family Vineyards welcomes Raymond Reyes
Raymond Reyes has joined Gamble Family Vineyards as director of viticulture and winery relations.
With more than 21 years of estate winery and vineyard management experience, Reyes will oversee approximately 175 acres of Gamble’s estate vineyards, which span the Oakville, Rutherford, Mt. Veeder and Yountville AVAs.
He will oversee the management of Gamble’s vineyards, including re-development and implementation of farming protocols, as well as the management of long-term relationships Gamble maintains with boutique producers.
Raymond comes to Gamble Family Vineyards from Joseph Phelps Vineyards. From 2017 to 2020, Raymond drove the winery’s grape sales to new heights, established cutting-edge farm management protocols, which increased grape quality and value while fostering relationships with top grape brokers.
Prior to this, Raymond held positions as director of winegrowing and grape acquisition for Domaine Chandon and Newton Winery from 2010 to 2017, director of grower relations for Gallo Family Wines from 2008 to 2010 and vice president of winegrowing and grape acquisitions for Constellation Wine Brands Icon Estates from 1999 to 2006. He holds a degree in Natural Resource Management from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo.
Gamble Family was founded by third-generation farmer Tom Gamble in 2005.
