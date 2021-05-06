The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley

The Debbie Lewis Scholarship for Women in Wine

The United Sommeliers Foundation, a charitable organization formed to support those in the wine industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced the Debbie Lewis Scholarship for women looking to continue their upper level wine education and are in need of financial assistance.

Lewis helped found Lewis Cellars with husband, Randy. Before her passing in 2017, Lewis Cellars was awarded the 2016 Wine Spectator ‘Wine of the Year’ award for their 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon. She had a life-long passion for mastering the business of wine and set an inspiring example of dedication and hard work to all those around her.

The selected recipients will receive $5,000 from the United Sommeliers Foundation in conjunction with Randy Lewis of Lewis Cellars. Applicants will be considered for earning one of the following accreditations: Court of Master Sommeliers Advanced or Masters title, WSET Diploma or Masters title, Undergrad Wine Business or MBA University degree, and UC Davis degrees related to winemaking, viticulture & enology. The scholarship is for women only, studying in the US, and pursuing certification in wine-related fields.