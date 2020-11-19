The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley

“The climate crisis is at our doorstep, and it is already reshaping our communities and the wine industry,” said Beth Novak Milliken, Spottswoode Estate president, and CEO. “Now is the time not just for advocacy, but for action and accountability. By earning our B Corp certification, we are letting our customers and our community know that we are fighting for the environment, for social justice, and for positive change.”

Spottswoode’s “modern” era began in 1972 when the Novak family acquired the historic Spottswoode Estate, which was founded and first planted as a vineyard in 1882. In the years since, two generations of the Novak family have stewarded the vineyard and made it a proving ground for environmentally responsible winegrowing and winemaking. In 1985, Spottswoode became one of the first wineries in Napa Valley to farm its estate vineyard organically, and it has been untouched by chemicals ever since. Today, Spottswoode is certified organic and biodynamic and is solar-powered.