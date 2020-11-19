The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley

Be Kind Wines
Judd’s Hill has released the Be Kind Wines, a limited-production trio of wines supporting the Be Kind movement co-founded by third-generation Judd’s Hill family members.
“Kindness is a powerful quality that we each possess. When displayed, shared, and received, kindness creates peace, friendliness, and community,” said Talulah Finkelstein, 13, a co-founder of Be Kind Napa.
Talulah and Ruby, 10, who are the creators of the Be Kind movement and, since 2016, have distributed more than 20,000 of their iconic Be Kind buttons all over the world. They have also created the “Kindness Kids”, a youth-led group that brings together kids throughout our community to organize acts of positivity and compassion. Among their projects: collecting warm coats for those in need, preparing food for those who are hungry, and organizing birthday parties for children without homes.
The “Kindness Kids” lead an annual event called the Kindness Day Walk and Celebration, a kid-driven and kid-led event that brings people together to spread and celebrate the power of kindness to strengthen the community. The event is open to everyone. It is not a protest or political or religious in nature. It features participants walking through town en masse, wearing their Be Kind buttons, and holding signs with messages of kindness, culminating in a festival with activities, music, and speakers focused on the importance of compassion.
The Be Kind Rosé ($35) is a lighthearted Zinfandel, bursting with bright strawberry and luscious ripe fruit flavors.
The Be Kind Viognier ($48) comes from a single barrel that is an exceptional bottling, filled with lovely floral aromatics, ripe white peaches, and a full palate.
The Be Kind Red Blend ($60) is a warmhearted and considerate blend of old-vine Petite Sirah and Zinfandel that will bring a smile to your face and those with whom you share it.
"Smiles are contagious, so keep ‘em up, knowing that 10% of the proceeds will be donated directly to Be Kind, a 501c3," the Be Kind founders explained.
For Talulah and Ruby telling the story of Be Kind, see this short video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnwwIlxi6AI&t=7s
For a heartfelt look at the images and music of the first Kindness Day Walk and Celebration, see this: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OCCOe88g8Y
For more information, visit Facebook: www.facebook.com/BeKindNapa or www.bekindnapa.com
Yan & Yao, a fusion of Chinese cuisine and wine
Yao Family Wines and chef Martin Yan of Yan Can Cook have teamed up to pair Chinese cuisine and Napa Valley wines with custom wine and food pairing sets and instructional videos.
“I am excited to partner with Yao Ming and Yao Family Wines to celebrate the pairing of his great wines with some of my favorite dishes. People are going to be very surprised to see how well fine wine pairs with Chinese cuisine,” said Yan.
Each Yao & Yan pairing kit includes a 750ml bottle of wine from Yao Family Wines wine, a signed “Martin Yan's China” cookbook, a Yan Can Cook signature chef knife, six spice jars from Whole Spice including Chinese Five Spice, Chinese Five Spice- North China Style, Chili Pepper Flakes, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Ginger Powder, and Beef Rub
Ground shipping is included with each set.
To complement these limited-edition sets, a series of videos in both English and Mandarin features Chef Yan cooking some of his most popular recipes with Anna Egan of Yao Family Wines demonstrating delicious wine pairings.
Prices for the sets range from $175-$300. Order kits by emailing concierge@yaofamilywines.com or call 707-968-5874 for more information.
Spottswoode's
Spottswoode Estate has become the first winery in Napa Valley, and the third in California, to earn the coveted B Corp designation. Widely regarded as the gold standard for social and environmental business practices, B Corp is the only certification that measures a company’s entire social and environmental performance and includes independent third-party assessments of a company’s impact on its workers, community, environment, and customers.
“The climate crisis is at our doorstep, and it is already reshaping our communities and the wine industry,” said Beth Novak Milliken, Spottswoode Estate president, and CEO. “Now is the time not just for advocacy, but for action and accountability. By earning our B Corp certification, we are letting our customers and our community know that we are fighting for the environment, for social justice, and for positive change.”
Spottswoode’s “modern” era began in 1972 when the Novak family acquired the historic Spottswoode Estate, which was founded and first planted as a vineyard in 1882. In the years since, two generations of the Novak family have stewarded the vineyard and made it a proving ground for environmentally responsible winegrowing and winemaking. In 1985, Spottswoode became one of the first wineries in Napa Valley to farm its estate vineyard organically, and it has been untouched by chemicals ever since. Today, Spottswoode is certified organic and biodynamic and is solar-powered.
Since 2007 Spottswoode has donated 1% of its gross annual revenue to 1% for the Planet, which helps companies support environmental causes in meaningful and measurable ways. To date, Spottswoode has donated more than $824,000 to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet, including major annual donations to the Land Trust of Napa County, Napa Valley Vine Trail, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Center for Biological Diversity, the National Forest Foundation, and other land and biodiversity preservation funds. Spottswoode also actively supports organizations that advocate for inclusivity, equality and social justice.
Milliken, who is a past president of the Napa Valley Vintners, currently serves on its Board and chairs its Environmental Stewardship Committee, said, “This is a defining moment for our environment and our industry. The actions we take, or don’t take, especially in the next 10 years, will have implications for generations to come. We are committed to making a difference, and earning our B Corp certification is another step in our ongoing mission.
"I hope that we have helped to show the California wine industry that being green is entirely compatible with making world-class wines,” Milliken added.
In 2017, Spottswoode was honored with the Green Medal Environment Award from the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, California Association of Winegrape Growers, Wine Institute and Napa Valley Vintners. Spottswoode has also signed onto the Porto Protocol and is among the first four applicant members of International Wineries for Climate Change, the organization founded by Torres in Spain, and Jackson Family Wines here in California. The winery is currently working toward its LEED certification and is also researching becoming a California Benefit Corporation, which would further demonstrate Spottswoode’s commitment to social and environmental justice.
Stone Brewing aids laid-off workers
Stone Brewing has donated $140,000 to employees who were laid off due to COVID-19 shutdowns in the second round of disbursements from the Team Stone Relief Fund. The donation was announced as San Diego entered the most restrictive Purple level in California’s system of coronavirus tiers.
In late June, Stone’s laid-off employees who applied for the Team Stone Relief Fund received $1,000 each, totaling a $250,000 contribution. More than $140,000 will be dispersed in a second round of funding later this month totaling nearly $400,000 in funds for the Team Stone family.
The Team Stone Relief Fund was initiated by Stone Brewing and is administered in cooperation with The San Diego Foundation. To kick off the fund, Stone Brewing co-founder Greg Koch contributed his entire 2020 salary and co-founder Steve Wagner and other Stone leadership followed suit. The fund was later opened to all Stone employees and the public. In an outpouring of support, Team Stone stepped up with huge contributions making this second round of giving possible.
“Like many businesses, Stone Brewing has not been spared by this pandemic,” Koch said. “Laying off team members who helped build this company really hurt… it still hurts. But we’ve received many grateful and touching notes from the folks who received the funds, letting us know that the money went to things like rent, health insurance, and childcare. This is what Team Stone is all about. I’m honored to work alongside those who dug deep into their own pockets to make a difference for their colleagues.”
Fathers + Daughters Cellars for the holidays
The family that owns Mendocino’s Brewery Gulch Inn are also the people behind Fathers + Daughters Cellars, a small production winery in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley. Representing three generations of fathers and daughters, they produce wines from the Ferrington Vineyard in small batches using old-world techniques.
For the holidays, they suggest their white blend, The Dance, a spicy, floral blend of 60% Old Vine Sauvignon Blanc, 30% Gewurztraminer and 10% Chardonnay, created by winemaker Phillip Baxter. At Brewery Gulch Inn, they will be pairing The Dance with a roast goose for Thanksgiving, and with the shrimp-stuffed lobster with a spiced rum beurre blanc sauce on New Years’ Eve.
Ella’s Reserve Pinot Noir from Ferrington Vineyard will be go-to red for holiday meals at Brewery Gulch Inn. Its light, delicate Burgundian-style pairs well with a wide range of dishes. With fruit picked at an ideal brix of 23.7, this wine introduces itself with violet florals, black cherry, fresh-picked raspberry, and a hint of tarragon on the nose.
Sarah’s Rustic Bubbles, a Chardonnay Pétillant Naturel (or pet nat), will be the sparkling they’ll pull out at midnight. It’s unpredictable and exciting, featuring cidery characteristics that bridge the gap between beer and wine.
More information about Fathers + Daughters is at www.fanddcellars.com.
