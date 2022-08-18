The Wine Press: Newton's new tasting room opens

Newton Vineyard has opened a new tasting room at 1171 Tubbs Lane in Calistoga.

Open by appointment, the tasting room offers private, hosted tastings seven days a week at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. in the sleek, modern space overlooking vineyards with views of the northern mountains of the Napa Valley.

The tastings explore four of Newton’s mountain wines, including flagship red blend Newton the Puzzle, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, along with one single-vineyard Chardonnay and two single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignons. The cost is $100 per person (one to six guests maximum) and duration is approximately one hour.

Newton wines showcase the terroir of their mountain estates and Carneros vineyards. Newton library and cellar-door wines are available for purchase, with the option to personalize their wooden cases.

The new space is also home to Newton’s winemaking operations as the winery rebuilds and replants its vineyards. The Glass Fire of September 2020 destroyed the winery operations and all but four acres of the estate vineyards. The first new vines have gone into the ground and a 10-year replanting strategy is underway. The new, state-of-the-art Calistoga winemaking facility is adjacent to the tasting room. Plans for rebuilding at the former winery site are in development.

For more information and reservations, visit https://www.newtonvineyard.com/en-US/our-experiences/

For bookings for groups larger than six people, please email winery@newtonvineyard.com

California Dreamin’ at HALL Wines

A few tickets remain for the annual Kathryn Hall Harvest Celebration, California Dreamin', taking place at HALL Wines in St. Helena on Sept. 10.

The event celebrates the release of the new 2019 vintage of HALL's flagship wine, Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon.

The Kathryn Hall Harvest Celebration will include a variety of California-inspired experiences including coastal cuisine by live entertainment by Notorious, coastal cuisine by Tre Posti and a surf-inspired selfie station.

Tickets are $150 for the main event, held from noon to 3 p.m. on the lawn. It includes food bites, wine tastings and live music.

A library pass plus the main event ticket is $200 and adds access Kathryn Hall Library Selections at our California Gallery 401 Bar from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit Kathryn Hall Harvest Celebration on the website www.hallwines.com, follow on social media at @hallwines, or call 707-967-2626.

Lexus Culinary Classic at Cavallo Point

Lexus, Lexus Culinary Masters and Napa Valley Vintners are hosting the seventh annual Lexus Culinary Classic, “Festival Style” from Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28, at Cavallo Point in Sausalito.

Highlights include:

Aug. 26, 6 to 9 p.m.: Opening dinner with Eddie Huang, a multi-course, Taiwanese-themed, seafood dinner

Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Feel Good Foods Brunch

Aug. 27, 1 to 3 p.m.: Kwame’s Creole Feast with chef Kwame Onwuachi

Aug. 27, 5 to 7 p.m.: Golden Hour Luau

Aug. 27, 7 to 10 p.m.: Carlo Mirarchi’s Takeover, a pop-up party with Lexus Culinary Master Carlo Mirarchi

Aug. 28, noon to 3 p.m.: Lexus Grand Tasting, close-out of the weekend’s festivities

Tickets range from $75 to $225 per event, and all-access weekend passes start at $299. Lexus owners receive 15% off all tickets. For tickets and more information, visit lexusculinaryclassic.com.