The 16th annual Pigs & Pinot returns to Healsdburg on March 17 and 18.

Createad by chef Charlie Palmer and winemaker Daryl Groom in 2005, Pigs & Pinot celebrates Pinot Noir and pork at Hotel Healdsburg with a series of dining and education experiences.

It is hosted by Palmer who will be joined by master sommeliers and international chefs.

The event kicks off on Friday, March 17, with the Taste of Pigs & Pinot serving 60 Pinot Noirs from around the world alongside a variety of pork dishes.

The wines will also be competing in the Pinot Cup, the annual wine competition in which one wine will be named “the best of the best."

On Saturday, the Tournament of the Pig is an Iron Chef-style competition in which two teams will be given a whole pig and must create two distinct dishes.

The Ultimate Pinot Smackdown is a March-Madness-inspired wine seminar featuring 16 Pinot Noirs, four master sommeliers and one winner.

On Saturday evening, there are two dinners, the Swig & Wine Dinner at Spoonbar and the Gala Dinner at Dry Creek Kitchen.

Tickets to Taste of Pigs & Pinot are $200 and Seminars are $175. For more information and tickets visit pigsandpinot.com/.