The Wine Press: Round Pond Estate launches campaign to aide Alzheimer's research

The family behind Round Pond Estate lost their dad, Bob MacDonnell, to Alzheimer’s disease earlier this year. This November they will honor him by donating 10% of the sales of specially marked bottles of their Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Round Pond Estate launched the campaign to coincide with National Family Caregivers Month and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month – both recognized during the month of November.

A statement read, "We hope to honor Dad, and the 50 million people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia worldwide by doing our part to bring awareness and funding to help find a cure."

The wines will be sold in retail outlets throughout the country. Consumers can visit their website at roundpond.com to find a local retailer.

Miles MacDonnell and Ryan MacDonnell Bracher, the brother and sister who run the family winery, also formed a team for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Napa Valley held on Sept. 25 at Yountville Park.

They recruited roughly 50 team members and raised over $33,000 from their team, composed of family, friends, current employees and former colleagues. They also inspired other community leaders to join the cause, helping to push the walk’s fundraising to over $321,000 — 280% above this year’s fundraising goal.

For more information and learn how you can get involved, visit the Round Pond Estate website at roundpond.com/fightalzheimers.

Solar panels help winemaker fight climate change
