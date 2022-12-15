The Wine Press: Simon Family Estate's new president

Simon Family Estate, a family-owned Napa Valley wine producer, has appointed Kit Gilbert as president.
In her new position, Gilbert will be responsible for brand strategy and management, creating and increasing customers through the direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels, and establishing a Napa Valley home for Simon Family Estate.
Prior to joining Simon Family Estate, Gilbert served as general manager for luxury label ADAMVS for four years. Previously, she was director of sales and marketing for Dana Estates’ VASO Cellars and marketing brand manager for the Paul Hobbs family of wines. Her resume also includes stints with Hall and Constellation brands.
Gilbert holds an advanced certificate from the Wine & Spirits Education Trust.
Simon Family Estate, established in 2021, is a collaboration between Sam and Nada Simon and Napa Valley winemaker, Maayan Koschitzky. Tastings are held at Eleven-Eleven Winery in Napa. For more information, visit simonfamilyestate.com.