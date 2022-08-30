The Wine Press: Six awards for the Napa County Farm Bureau

The Napa County Farm Bureau is the 2022 recipient of six state awards for excellence honoring the extensive work that it has undertaken in 2022.

The Napa County Farm Bureau received the state awards for Membership, Policy Implementation, Leadership, Agricultural Promotion & Education, Public Relations and Young Farmers & Ranchers.

President Peter Nissen and CEO Ryan Klobas will receive the awards at the California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting scheduled in December in Monterey.

Taste of Justin-Siena

Taste of Justin-Siena on Sept. 24 will feature more than 30 wineries, breweries, distilleries, and food purveyors from the school community offering tastes of their signature food and beverages and raising funds for the tuition program.

Tickets include unlimited food and beverage tastings. VIP tickets are available for $100, which includes early entrance and special amenities. Early bird tickets are $65; tickets purchased after Sep. 9 are $75.

Capacity is limited and tickets will not be sold at the door.

For those unable to attend in person, the auction of fine wines and experiences will be available world wide via ACCESS 707 beginning at 7:07 A.M. on Sept. 24, and closing at 7:07 P.M on Sept. 27.

For more information and tickets visit justin-siena.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/TASTEofJustinSiena2022.