Lawrence Wine Estates has opened The Pavilion by Ink Grade at 699 St. Helena Highway in St. Helena.

The tasting lounge showcases a range of single vineyard wines from Howell Mountain.

Tasting experiences include Senses by Ink Grade, a sensory experience that fuses wine, nature, art, and high technology. Lawrence Wine Estates partnered with Igloo Vision to create the experience, which includes 360-degree video projection, sounds and lights.

Ink Grade, which launched direct-to-guest in October 2021, is led by winemaker Matt Taylor, whose experience in the industry and winemaking ranges from Burgundy to Sonoma .

“Ink Grade was founded on the principle of honoring and innovating the classic winemaking style of Napa Valley, rooted in the deep sense of place that is Howell Mountain,” Taylor said. “I am excited to see this special vineyard and ethos come to life in this hospitality experience.”

Then centerpiece of the tasting room is Le Noyau, an art work from the volcanic grounds of Howell Mountain lined with Parota wood cut from lengths of Costa Rican trees.

Surrounding Le Noyau throughout the tasting spaces are custom-made pieces with natural materials from its vineyard. Artwork that inspired the wine labels and pays homage to early 20th century California wine country will also be on display.

Wines include Ink Grade’s Andosol 2018, Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2018; Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 and Sauvignon Blanc 2020.

The Estate Collection tasting is $95 per person, and Senses by Ink Grade is at $195 per personoth. B experiences are 90 minutes each. The Pavilion by Ink Grade will be open Thursday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only.