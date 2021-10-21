The Wine Press: The Rutherford Wine Collection is here

Rutherford Dust Society, an association of vintners, growers and community of Napa Valley’s Rutherford sub-appellation, has released the Rutherford Wine Collection, a e selection of Cabernet Sauvignon and other red wines from its member wineries.
The “dust” of Rutherford evokes both a specific place and a complex set of flavors.
Ranging from reserve Cabernet Sauvignon to single-vineyard Merlot, the new collection features 17 Rutherford appellation wines from the 2018 Napa Valley vintage, including:
-- 2018 Akrasia Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Line of Fire Vineyard
-- 2018 Beaulieu Vineyard Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
-- 2018 Chaix Cabernet Sauvignon
-- 2018 Conn Creek Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon
-- 2018 Cornerstone Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford
-- 2018 Davis Estates Cabernet Sauvignon Rutherford
-- 2018 Frank Family Vineyards RHF Cabernet Sauvignon
-- 2018 Grand Napa Vineyards Stone Crib
-- 2018 Honig Cabernet Sauvignon, Appellation Rutherford
-- 2018 PEJU Stained Glass Collection Rutherford, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
-- 2018 Quintessa
-- 2018 Raymond Vineyards District Collection Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, Napa Valley
-- 2018 S. R. Tonella Cellars Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon
-- 2018 St. Supery Napa Valley, Rutherford Estate Vineyard Merlot
-- 2018 Sequoia Grove Tonella Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
-- 2018 Sullivan Rutherford Estate J.O. Sullivan Founders Reserve Merlot
-- 2018 Tres Sabores Rutherford Perspective Cabernet Sauvignon
Rutherford Dust Society has partnered with Karen MacNeil, author of "The Wine Bible" and online newsletter WineSpeed, to create a series of live virtual tastings during the week of Nov. 8-12. The schedule is as follows:
-- Monday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. with Trevor Durling of Beaulieu Vineyard, Steve Tonella of S. R. Tonella Cellars, and Jeff Cole of Sullivan Rutherford Estate
-- Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. with Todd Graff of Frank Family Vineyards, Sara Fowler of PEJU, and Michael Scholz of St. Supéry
-- Thursday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. with Rebekah Wineberg of Quintessa, Molly Hill of Sequoia Grove, and Elizabeth DeLouise-Gant of Conn Creek
Purchasers of the Rutherford Wine Collection receive a one-year consumer membership in Rutherford Dust Society. Members receive invitations to private events throughout the year, including Cabernet by the Bay, quarterly vineyard walks, and Rutherford’s chili cookoff during the first weekend in August.
The Rutherford Wine Collection is available on the association’s website for a limited time. Visit rutherforddust.org/wine-collection by Friday, Nov. 12 to acquire and learn more.