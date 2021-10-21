 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Wine Press: The Rutherford Wine Collection is here
The Wine Press

The Wine Press: The Rutherford Wine Collection is here

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
The Wine Press
Dreamstime

Rutherford Dust Society, an association of vintners, growers and community of Napa Valley’s Rutherford sub-appellation, has released the Rutherford Wine Collection, a e selection of Cabernet Sauvignon and other red wines from its member wineries.

The “dust” of Rutherford evokes both a specific place and a complex set of flavors.

Ranging from reserve Cabernet Sauvignon to single-vineyard Merlot, the new collection features 17 Rutherford appellation wines from the 2018 Napa Valley vintage, including:

-- 2018 Akrasia Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Line of Fire Vineyard

-- 2018 Beaulieu Vineyard Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

-- 2018 Chaix Cabernet Sauvignon

-- 2018 Conn Creek Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon

-- 2018 Cornerstone Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford

-- 2018 Davis Estates Cabernet Sauvignon Rutherford

-- 2018 Frank Family Vineyards RHF Cabernet Sauvignon

-- 2018 Grand Napa Vineyards Stone Crib

-- 2018 Honig Cabernet Sauvignon, Appellation Rutherford

-- 2018 PEJU Stained Glass Collection Rutherford, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

-- 2018 Quintessa

-- 2018 Raymond Vineyards District Collection Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, Napa Valley

-- 2018 S. R. Tonella Cellars Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon

-- 2018 St. Supery Napa Valley, Rutherford Estate Vineyard Merlot

-- 2018 Sequoia Grove Tonella Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

-- 2018 Sullivan Rutherford Estate J.O. Sullivan Founders Reserve Merlot

-- 2018 Tres Sabores Rutherford Perspective Cabernet Sauvignon

Rutherford Dust Society has partnered with Karen MacNeil, author of "The Wine Bible" and online newsletter WineSpeed, to create a series of live virtual tastings during the week of Nov.  8-12.  The schedule is as follows:

-- Monday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. with Trevor Durling of Beaulieu Vineyard, Steve Tonella of S. R. Tonella Cellars, and Jeff Cole of Sullivan Rutherford Estate

-- Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. with Todd Graff of Frank Family Vineyards, Sara Fowler of PEJU, and Michael Scholz of St. Supéry

-- Thursday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. with Rebekah Wineberg of Quintessa, Molly Hill of Sequoia Grove, and Elizabeth DeLouise-Gant of Conn Creek

Purchasers of the Rutherford Wine Collection receive a one-year consumer membership in Rutherford Dust Society. Members receive invitations to private events throughout the year, including Cabernet by the Bay, quarterly vineyard walks, and Rutherford’s chili cookoff during the first weekend in August.

The Rutherford Wine Collection is available on the association’s website for a limited time. Visit rutherforddust.org/wine-collection by Friday, Nov. 12 to acquire and learn more.

Francis Ford Coppola’s Napa Valley winery celebrates the 2021 harvest. Video courtesy of Inglenook.

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The World in a Glass: We'll always have Paris
Wine

The World in a Glass: We'll always have Paris

  • Updated

One the 45th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris, a lunch at Stag's Leap Wine Cellars in Napa Valley honored the people who came up with the idea, Patricia Gallagher and the late Steven Spurrier, along with the one journalist who covered the story, George Taber. 

Miracles and destiny: Meet Napa Valley's Mira Winery
Wine

Miracles and destiny: Meet Napa Valley's Mira Winery

  • Updated

A chance meeting in Washington DC led to a conversation about the Golden Ratio, the mathematical concept, which in art, nature or architecture, balances compositions so that they are pleasurable to observe. It is also the principle Gustavo Gonzalez applies in his Mira Winery, which he co-founded as a result of this meeting. 

CompleteDTC: A management system for small wineries
Wine

CompleteDTC: A management system for small wineries

  • Updated

Ridgely Evers, biodynamic farmer, vintner and owner of Davero Farms & Winery in Sonoma County, wanted a comprehensive DTC system to manage the many aspects of his business. As a software expert who led Intuit in the development of QuickBooks, he decided to create one. 

+4
'Everyday Heroes' at St. Supéry
Wine

'Everyday Heroes' at St. Supéry

  • Updated

St. Supéry winery is honoring "Everyday Heroes" with a new photo exhibit paying tribute to people who, unasked, make a difference in Napa County. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News