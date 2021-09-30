The Wine Press: Trinchero Foundation supports 10,000 Degrees

San Rafael – The Roger Trinchero Family Foundation has made a a five-year $100,000 annual grant to 10,000 Degrees to support the organization’s college success program in Napa County.

10,000 Degrees is an organization dedicated to empowering students to enter and graduate college in seven Bay Area counties

The Trinchero grant will allow two 10,000 Degrees fellows to work with Napa Valley Community College students and community college-bound students from the Napa region to engage high school students from across the valley.

According to the California Student Aid Commission, 56.7% of Napa County high school students are Latinx, and of those students, 74% are from financially disadvantaged households, 36% are English language learners, and only 41% meet A-G requirements. Nearly 60% of Latinx Napa County students graduate from high school without meeting the academic requirements to attend a four-year college.

According to the California Department of Education, more than 80% of students entering community college nationwide indicate a desire to earn a four-year degree, but less than 14% do so.

By comparison, students participating in the 10,000 Degrees college success program transfer to and graduate from four-year colleges at three times the national average.