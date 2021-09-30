The Wine Press: Trinchero Foundation supports 10,000 Degrees

San Rafael – The Roger Trinchero Family Foundation has made a a five-year $100,000 annual grant to 10,000 Degrees to support the organization’s college success program in Napa County.
10,000 Degrees is an organization dedicated to empowering students to enter and graduate college in seven Bay Area counties
The Trinchero grant will allow two 10,000 Degrees fellows to work with Napa Valley Community College students and community college-bound students from the Napa region to engage high school students from across the valley.
According to the California Student Aid Commission, 56.7% of Napa County high school students are Latinx, and of those students, 74% are from financially disadvantaged households, 36% are English language learners, and only 41% meet A-G requirements. Nearly 60% of Latinx Napa County students graduate from high school without meeting the academic requirements to attend a four-year college.
According to the California Department of Education, more than 80% of students entering community college nationwide indicate a desire to earn a four-year degree, but less than 14% do so.
By comparison, students participating in the 10,000 Degrees college success program transfer to and graduate from four-year colleges at three times the national average.
About the Roger Trinchero Family Foundation The mission of the Roger Trinchero Family Foundation is to support early childhood education and other causes impacting children in Napa County.
In addition to 10,000 Degrees, the Foundation’s current early education recipients are Community Resources for Children, ParentsCAN (a child advocacy network), St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, St. Helena Preschool for All, the Scout Hall renovation fund, Napa Valley Vine Trail, St. Helena Carpy Gang and Cheer (a recreation program for boys and girls), and CANV – Community Action of Napa Valley - Food Bank.
“If you had asked me when I was a high school senior where I saw myself in 10 years, I could not have imagined that I would be a first-generation college graduate, 10,000 Degrees alumnus, or fortunate enough to work for an organization that truly believes that all students should have the chance to go to college,” said Hugo A. Que, 10,000 Degrees program manager for the Napa region.
“Thanks to receiving a scholarship with the help of 10,000 Degrees, I was able to attend and graduate from California State University Stanislaus. I'm so proud to now be working with 10,000 Degrees to help Napa students reach their own higher education goals.”
To learn more about 10,000 Degrees, visit www.10000degrees.org.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
Napa County will turn the mile stretch of Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa essentially into a new road.
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pa…
Napa County wildlife faces challenges with parts of the Napa River drying up and the landscape parched.
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.