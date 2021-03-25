The Wine Press: Veteran Phelps employee Tino Corro retires

Following a 47-year tenure with Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Constantino “Tino” Corro is retiring from vineyard life.

Hired by Joe Phelps in 1974 as part of the winery’s founding vineyard team, Corro holds a rare place in Napa Valley grape growing history. Throughout his nearly five decades of service, Corro farmed the Joseph Phelps original Home Ranch in St. Helena, the famed Backus Vineyard in Oakville, and the winery’s Rutherford, Stags Leap District, Oak Knoll District and south Napa Valley vineyard properties.

Corro said, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and have tremendous respect for the family. I am leaving with wonderful fond memories of Joe.”

In return, the Phelps family expressed their gratitude to Corro for his dedicated work.

“Tino is part of our winery’s legacy here in Napa Valley,” said Laurie Phelps, “Dad hired dedicated, loyal people to help him realize his winemaking dream. Tino, his cousin German Corro, and other early employees built the strong vineyard foundation we so appreciate today. Thank you Tino and enjoy your much-deserved retirement.”

Winemaker Ashley Hepworth added, “I will miss Tino a lot. He always has a smile, is kind, and wants to know how you and your family are doing. I wish him the most relaxing retirement after 47 years of dedication to Joseph Phelps.”