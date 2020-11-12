The Wine Press: Victoria Anderson is Larkmead's new client operations manager

Larkmead Vineyards, celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, has appointed Victoria Anderson to the role of client operations manager.

A veteran estate manager, sales specialist, and certified sommelier, Anderson will focus on direct to consumer sales and building relationships with members, growing Larkmead’s membership program, traveling to local markets to host collector dinners as it becomes safe to do so and focusing on member retention through customer service.

Born and raised in Hawaii, Anderson previously held roles at Landmark Vineyards (sommelier and wine educator), Lokoya Winery (estate host), and Verité Winery (estate manager) of Jackson Family Wines. She is the mother of two daughters and loves running, hiking and cooking.

Most recently, she served as estate manager for the Spire Collection Alexander Valley of Jackson Family Wines, overseeing the sales team, estate budgets and member acquisition.

Her role is a new position that encompasses responsibilities previously held by Erinn Maloney, who currently serves as Larkmead’s communication and design manager.