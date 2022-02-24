The Wine Press: Vintners' leadership program accepting applications

The Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) have are accepting applications for the second cohort of the Napa Valley Vintners Leadership Program.

Last year the NVV launched the program to help develop the next generation of leaders in the Napa Valley. The initiative is designed for driven professionals with a desire to grow and contribute to the greater wine community.

The nine-month program includes in-person sessions, speakers, conversation, educational assignments and a strategic group project.

This year’s program is supported by a $25,000 Kaiser Permanente community grant.

Participation is open to those who work for an NVV member winery in a senior-level position. The 2022-2023 cohort is limited to 12 participants. Those seeking more information should contact Napa Valley Vintners.