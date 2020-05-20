The Wine Press

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRAND Napa Valley has launched #FromBRANDwithLove to show their appreciation for first responders.

Here's how it works. With a purchase a $150 ”BRAND Care Package” in May or June, you will receive a bottle of 2016 BRAND Napa Valley BRIO, for yourself and one for a first responder of your choice, a $300 value. The wine is an estate produced Bordeaux-style Red Blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot.

"Every day we are inspired and motivated by the resilience, optimism, and warmth of our Napa Valley community and we want to pay it forward," the press release from BRAND read. "We are well aware that first responders are in need of so much right now. While wine is not a necessity, we hope it provides a token of our gratitude for their long days of selfless sacrifice and service. We work hard to craft this wine, and they work hard to protect our health and safety. We raise a glass to our first responders and hope you'll join us from afar until we can gather again."