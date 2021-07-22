The wines of the Devil's Cellar -- Casillero del Diablo in Chile

Casillero del Diablo sources grapes from the Maipo and Rapel valleys, located a few hours’ drive from Santiago, Chile’s capital and largest city. Rodríguez said that Chile’s extensive central valley—the slim country’s latitude runs for over 2,000 miles from its border with Peru and Bolivia in the north to its southern terminus at the chilly region of Patagonia—is as ideal for growing grapes as Sonoma or Napa counties.

The “Valle Central,” nestled between the Andes mountains to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west, offers a Mediterranean climate and mineral-rich soils ideal for growing several varietals.

“Maipo Valley is well-suited for Bordeaux varieties, particularly Cabernet Sauvignon, thanks to mineral-focused soils irrigated by snowmelt from the Andes Mountains,” Rodríguez said. “To the south of Maipo, Rapel Valley offers a warm, dry climate, ideal for growing premium Carménère .”