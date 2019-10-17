The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley and Charbay Distillery host the third annual Wizards of Elixirs Cocktail Competition to benefit Stand for Kindness on Oct. 28 on the Rooftop at Archer Hotel Napa.
The friendly cocktail competition, fashioned in walk-around style at Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, invites guests to sample cocktails by 16 wine country bartenders as they vie for the People’s Choice Award and appetizers prepared by Archer Hotel Napa.
Tickets can be purchased in advanced online. VIP tickets are $60 and general admission tickets are $50, plus a processing fee. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $55. Tickets can be found at: perfectpuree.com/wizards/. VIP admission is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and general admission is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
All proceeds from ticket and raffle sales will benefit 501 © (3) Organization Stand for Kindness to support local families directly impacted by Northern California disasters. Visit standforkindness.org for more information. The Wizards of Elixirs Cocktail competition has raised more than $13,000 for families affected by the Northern California wildfires.
Competitors include Andaz Napa, Bear Republic Brewing Company – Lakeside, Brix Restaurant & Gardens, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, Duke’s Spirited Cocktails, Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, Geyserville Gun Club, Goose & Gander, Gran Electrica, Napkins Bar & Grill, Perch & Plow, Ramen Gaijin, Sam’s Social Club, Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, Solbar and The Q Restaurant & Bar.
The Archer Hotel is at 1230 First St., Napa. Guests must be 21 to attend with ID required for admission.