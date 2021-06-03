The World in a Glass: Dancing in the dust

The Waittes are avid horse people in addition to winemakers, and the small group sat together inside the newly converted horse stalls, viewing on one side, wine tanks and on the other magnificent horses.

Barry Waitte entertained guests with the tale of how he managed to buy a spectacular Friesian horse from Holland and get him to Calistoga during the pandemic without his wife noticing. Once she and Black Magic met, he reported, it was love at first sight.

He then invited the guests to introduce their guests at the dinner, and he later admitted was not expecting what happened. Instead of a brief "This is my wife/partner/husband/daughter," everyone shared warm and glowing tales, all suffused with love. One woman, at Jennifer Waitte's request, spoke Welsh, and Katie Sculatti topped it all by singing a stunning rendition of Puccini's aria, "O mio babbino caro."

Of course, it could have been the wine (which was quite good) or the feeling that we had all at last escaped the clutches of Zoom. Waitte, who came to Napa Valley from the tech world, commented, "I never could have had this kind of a dinner in Silicon Valley."