The World in a Glass: More honors for Winiarsky, student, teacher and friend

When UC Davis held its annual alumni awards gala on May 6, one of the honorees hadn't actually graduated from the school. Warren Winiarski, the founder of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars in Napa Valley, was the recipient of the Distinguished Friend Awards honoring his longtime contributions and support of the university both for the history of wine and the future of wine.

In 2018 he gave $3.3 million to establish the Warren Winiarski Wine Writer Collection, which houses the world's largest collection of works on California wine by prominent wine writers, including Jancis Robinson, Hugh Johnson, Dorothy Gaiter and John Brecher.

The collection is a work in progress, Winiarski said, with boxes of notes still arriving and as yet unpacked.

The Winiarski Collection is housed within the UC Davis Wine Library, home to what Hugh Johnson called “the greatest wine library in the world.” It comprises 30,000 books in more than 50 languages, including rare books and manuscripts, historic records and research data, videos and other items including 5,000-plus wine labels collected by Maynard Amerine, a professor of viticulture and enology at UC Davis for nearly four decades.

Winiarski has also given $700,000 to UC Davis in 2020 and 2021 to underwrite the modernization of the Amerine-Winkler Heat Summation Index, which utilized 1940s research at Davis to create what became the standard climate tool used throughout the world’s wine-growing regions. Winiarski said the index was his "bible" when he began making wine in Napa Valley.

Winiarski's funds support the vineyard research to update the Winkler Index with current climate data for best practices of future vineyard plantings.

Winiarski noted that while he had not graduated from UC Davis, he was a long-time student. going back to 1964 when he arrived in Napa Valley, determined to become a winemaker. He took every class he could, he said.

"They taught the son of a winemaker to be a winemaker."

Winiarski, 93, was also honored as teacher, at a recent seminar presented by the Napa Valley Wine Library Association.

“A Mentor and his Students: Six Winemakers Share Their Experiences with Warren Winiarski While at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars” brought together John Williams of Frog’s Leap Winery, John Kongsgaard of Kongsgaard, Nicki Pruss of Nicolette Christopher, Françoise Peschon of Drinkward Peschon and Heimark Vineyard and Michael Silacci of Opus One, all of whom were "mentees" of Winiarski as they learned their craft.

In an often humorous exchange, they described what it was like to arrive at the citadel to learn from the winemaker, renowned as the man who made the Cabernet Sauvignon that held its own with the great red wines of Bordeaux.

It was not exactly what some of them expected.

John Williams described one of his first tasks as being sent to collect the Winiarski children at school, while John Kongsgaard recalled being given a roll of linoleum to install a floor in the vineyard manager's home.

"I learned that Warren has a sense of humor," said Michael Silacci.

Winiarski explained his method, "if you don't pay attention to detail in small tasks, how can you take on the large ones?"

The method must have worked, as Winiarski's mentees all went on to become renowned winemakers on their own.