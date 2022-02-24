The World in a Glass: New winemaker dinners at Gloria Ferrer

Gloria Ferrer has launched a new chef dinner series taking place on the first Friday of each month, hosted by Harry Hansen, who returned to the Sonoma winery in June 2021 as director of winemaking. Hansen began his career at Gloria Ferrer as an enologist more than 30 years ago.

"Going full circle," the Sonoma native said as he welcomed guests to a dinner showcasing both the wines and the talents of executive chef Raymond Shafer and his team, who served up an eight-course, French-themed feast.

It's worth noting that Shafer's menu will be repeated on March 4, and each subsequent winemaker dinner, which will travel to other countries for menu inspiration, will run for two months. Coming up, Shafer said, will be Mediterranean and Spanish themes — all of which serve to illuminate the brilliant versatility of sparkling wines. It reminded me of how surprised I was 20 years ago when Dan Berger told me he liked to have Champagne with his sausages. At the time, I had it in my head that you opened a bottle of sparkling when you got married, divorced, or had just got off a plane in France. Not any more.

Here is what we dined on:

• Oysters Rockefeller with Gloria Ferrar Vista Brut

• French Onion Soup with the 2018 Blanc de Blanc

• Steelhead and Sorrel with the 2018 Brut Rosé

• Braised Rabbit with a fried brioche square and 2014 Royal Cuveé

• Lemon Sorbet

• Lobster Americaine with the 2011 Carneros Cuveé

• Beef Wellington with the 2017 Windvane Reserve Pinot Noir

• French Chocolate Tart with the 2017 Demi Sec

Were we all just starved for such an event? I have to say everyone ate everything, in the best manner of an Edwardian feast.

Add to this menu, Hansen's stories of three decades in the wine-making world. He initially worked for 15 years at Gloria Ferrar, which opened in 1986. José and Gloria Ferrer from Barcelona, Spain, had sought a new world site to make traditional method sparkling wine and chose Carneros.

Hansen rose to the position of associate winemaker at Gloria Ferrar, and then went on to Edna Valley Vineyards and then Sterling Vineyards, where, in 2011, he was winemaking director and general manager.

What has changed in 30 years? With climate change, droughts, pandemics, and wildfires to consider, Hansen said his primary focus is creating sustainable programs focused on the regeneration of the land and vineyards, as well as employee and community relations. These include new and innovative tasting room experiences for visitors, such as these not-to-be-missed — if you can get a reservation — winemaker dinners.

For more information, visit www.gloriaferrer.com.

