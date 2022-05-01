The World in a Glass: The Mill Keeper: Tom Gamble's new wines are a nod to Napa's past -- and future

I read this week that Lettie Teague of the Wall Street Journal has declared the Napa Valley is too expensive for regular wine lovers. Emails about her announcement arrived about the same time that I got the news that Tom Gamble has introduced a new line of wines, The Mill Keeper, the flagships of which are multi-vintage Chardonnay with a suggested retail price of $28, and a multi-vintage Cabernet Sauvignon that is $35.

Not too bad, especially when you know the care that Gamble puts into both his vineyards and his wines.

A third-generation Napa Valley farmer, Gamble was the first in his family to turn to wine-making, but he has been known to admit he's more of a farmer more than a vintner.

It was 20 years ago that he decided he had to prepare for a warmer Napa Valley. He hired a climate consultant and subsequently took a different approach than the well-accepted idea that stressed vines make good wines; however good the wines, he explained, the excess stress also leads to weakened rootstock.

Instead, Gamble followed the lead of grape growers in Spain, Greece and other areas, whose climates are already more extreme than Napa may become. He opted for heartier rootstock and smaller vines that require less carbohydrate energy and less water to maintain the trunk, sending more of the available energy to ripening the fruit. In some of these Mediterranean vineyards, he said, the vines are so close to the ground, they have almost no above-ground trunks.

“It’s like training to be strong and agile enough to win the Super Bowl. In years (like 2021) the game -- the growing season -- itself is stressful enough and will sap your resources,” Gamble said. “By planting strong rootstocks and then managing stress through cover crops and other means in normal rainfall years, your vines are trained and ready to survive drought, rather than a weak rootstock that has to be nursed throughout its life and in years, like 2021, collapses altogether.”

The results of this forward-thinking could be tasted -- small vines, strong rootstock, great wines -- in his first Gamble Family Vineyards wines. The Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, ($60), for example, he sourced from heritage vineyards in Oakville, Yountville, Mt. Veeder, and Rutherford and released in 2021; and it's delicious.

Gamble's new Mill Keeper wines are a nod to his family's roots in the valley. The name comes from the Bale Grist Mill, established in 1849 by Dr. Edwin Bale, an Englishman and chief military surgeon to General Vallejo. After his death, Bale's widow, María Ignacia Soberanes Bale, became the new mill keeper and a pillar of the early Napa Valley community.

Inspired by her legacy, The Mill Keeper Multi Vintage Chardonnay and The Mill Keeper Cabernet Sauvignon labels feature artwork that commemorates the women who made some of the earliest wines in the Napa Valley. The artist behind The Mill Keeper labels is Mark Summers, who specializes in classic scratchboard techniques; the wines are packaged in lightweight bottles with sugarcane corks and forego the use of foils.

Gamble said the multi-vintage wines are intended to be ready-to-drink representations "of the spirit of the Napa Valley."

“I remember fondly the days of negociant-style California wines of the 1970s and '80s being shared at my parents’ table,” Gamble said. “Over the last several decades, Napa has continued to reach higher levels of excellence. As quality and reputation have grown, so has demand, and increasingly wines from the Napa Valley have become wines for a special occasion. But Napa Valley’s roots are humble and the Mill Keeper is designed to honor that heritage and bring California Cabernet back to the everyday dinner table.”

“The hard work of these men and women and their dedication to the land transformed the Napa Valley into a thriving, prosperous community,” he said. “The Mill Keeper brand embodies that pioneering spirit" and also his dedication to sharing "the agrarian bounty of California’s wine country" with others in the U.S. and globally.

In addition to the multi-vintage wines, The Mill Keeper also produces the 2020 The Mill Keeper White Wine ($35), a blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay; the 2019 The Mill Keeper Red Wine ($60), a classic Bordeaux Blend; and the 2019 The Mill Keeper Cabernet Sauvignon ($80).

These wines are available for purchase at www.themillkeeper.com.

Yes, you can find $1,000 tastings and $2,000 hotel rooms in our valley, but with just a little searching you can discover its real spirit.