The world in a glass: The rugged path of a lion

In addition, Lions Head is the name of a mountain next to Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, where Persson grew up. "It's a mountain I enjoyed climbing very much when I was a child. So for me, it had a poignancy."

The Lions Head brand, he said, "was meant to be a process of discovery, really embracing technology and new technique as they come along. We would see this as an area where we would innovate and try new things. But it actually became a story of resilience, which wasn't by design or intention."

This began with the 2014 South Napa earthquake. "We had significant damage," Persson said. "We lost a lot of wine but it also damaged one of our cellars really badly. So we took that as an opportunity to try and put a silver lining on a really bad day, and we rehabilitated that cellar into our Lion's Head cellar."

They installed state-of-the-art winemaking technology, "a lot of small lot fermenters, double insulated all around, computer-controlled. We bought our winemakers all the toys, so to speak," Persson said. "That was largely to allow us to house some of the newer fruit that was coming off our vineyards that we had completely started to rehabilitate from 2011 onwards. In essence, Lion's Head came out of that — making it work and embracing the fact that nature had designated which cellar had to be overhauled."