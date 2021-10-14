The World in a Glass: We'll always have Paris

Spurrier passed away last March but his widow sent a message of thanks. Patricia Gallagher, who has lived her adult life in France, did come over for the lunch, and she provided an interesting thing I'd never heard: "I thought of it," she explained, referring to the tasting. "It was my idea." She was good-natured about it; but she was the American who had been paying attention to what was happening in the Northern California wine world.

She also said that after the tasting was concluded, she and Spurrier both just went back to their shop and then went home, with no idea what they had started.

The other interesting tidbit came from Bernard Portet, the Frenchman who came to Napa in the early 1970s, dispatched to find out what Napa winemakers were up to and to find the right place to establish Clos du Val winery, which he did in 1972, not far down the road from Stags Leap Wine Cellars. Clos du Val was another wine that went to Paris in 1976.