The World in a Glass: What's cooking from wineries

Kosher salt

1 large egg

2 egg yolks

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup crème fraîche

½ cup goat cheese

2 tablespoons chopped thyme

For the pastry:

Dissolve the salt in the water and set aside. Place flour into a food processor. Scatter the butter over the flour and pulse until there are still some pea-sized pieces of butter. Add the salt/water mixture and pulse for several seconds, just until the dough becomes a rough ball. Remove the dough from the processor. Shape it into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Roll out the dough into a 1/8-inch thick round sheet, using a bit of flour as needed to prevent the dough from sticking to the work surface. If the dough gets too soft, refrigerate it briefly and then continue. Using a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, gently line the pan with the dough and refrigerate until firm.