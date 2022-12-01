The World in a Glass: Winter in Wine Country

Broadway and Vine at Titus

Titus Vineyards is hosting a holiday reception for Broadway and Vine on Friday, Dec. 9. A reception at 3 p.m. is followed by a performance at 4 p.m. by Jelani Remy, star of "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" and "Disney's The Lion King."

In the warmer seasons, Broadway and Vine works with local wineries to bring top New York performers to Napa Valley for shows with wine tasting and dinner, while also providing master classes for local students.

Tickets are $100 (suggested donation) at www.broadwayandvine.org.

Titus Vineyards is celebrating 50 years in Napa Valley. It's at 2971 Silverado Trail North, St. Helena.

Elizabeth Spencer Holiday Open House

Elizabeth Spencer Winery, located at the Rutherford crossroads, hosts a holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for the public; admission is free for wine club members and up to three guests.

Explore the new Kathleen Thompson Hill’s Kitchen Memories Collection while enjoying live music, special wine pours and hors d'oeuvres.

They will be accepting donations for the Toys for Tots national toy drive. Bring an unwrapped new toy and receive an additional 10% savings on purchases.

Elizabeth Spencer Winery, 1165 Rutherford Road, 707-963-6067, elizabethspencerwinery.com/

Lights at Cuvaison

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23, Cuvaison lights up its vineyards with thousands of twinkling lights.

On Friday nights, live music will accompany a glass or flight of wine.

Pay a $10 deposit at www.cuvaison.com. Your $10 deposit will be refunded upon arrival.

Cuvaison is at 1221 Duhig Road in Napa.

Livestreaming the Festival of the Bells

Diplomats from countries around the world, including Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Israel and Ireland, will be at Grgich Hills Estate winery on Friday, Dec. 2 for a forum that is part of the first Festival of the Bells, in support of Roots of Peace, the nonprofit that works to remove land mines and restore agriculture in war-torn lands.

The forum will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=owao-iqoeK8.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the public is invited to a family-friendly festival at the winery from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 for adults and $25 for children at grgich.com.

Grgich Hills Estate Winery is at 1829 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford.

Winter Wine Stroll and Christmas tree market at Chandon

Visit Domaine Chandon at 1 California Drive in Yountville for a Winter Wine Stroll through its landscaped Oak Grove. It includes stories, two tastings of Chandon wines, a Chandon Garden Spritz, bites from the outdoor kitchen, and seasonal mulled wine and cider.

The cost is $50 a person at www.exploretock.com. Chandon is also holding a Christmas tree market Dec. 2 to 4 benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

Hanukkah Hootenanny at Judd’s Hill Winery

Judd’s Hill Winery’s Hanukkah Hootenanny is on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traditional latkes will accompany the new releases of Judd's Hill wines, set to swinging surf sounds from Frankie & The Pool Boys.

Tickets are $60 each at www.juddshill.com.

Judd’s Hill Winery is at 2332 Silverado Trail, Napa.

Old Mill Holidays at Bale Grist Mill

It's not a winery but it is a part of Napa Valley history. The Bale Grist Mill Historic State Park is hosting the Old Mill Holidays for families on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It includes old-fashioned activities such as making a clove pomander or rosemary wreath, decorating cookies, and stringing popcorn and cranberries, along with demonstrations of crafts including lace-making, wool-spinning, waxed egg decorating and milling. Cookies and cider will be served.

The entrance fee is $5, and free for children under 3.

Bale Grist Mill Historic State Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway North, St. Helena, napaoutdoors.org, StateParks@ncrposd.org, 707-942-4575.

And finally ...

It's possibly the largest, if not the only holiday tree made of wine barrels, 145 in all, and you can view it in St. Helena until Jan. 2 at Hunt Avenue and Main Street. St. Helena also hosts a giant, 26-foot-tall snowflake.