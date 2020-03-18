Their wine tasting rooms are closed due to coronavirus concerns. Now they're turning to the virtual sphere.

“Almost all of that growth is dependent on a consumer first visiting the winery’s tasting room,” the report continues.

Last year Napa and Sonoma counties together accounted for more than two-thirds of the value and 56 percent of the volume of wine shipped directly to consumers nationwide. Wineries like St. Supery Estate Vineyards & Winery are hoping consumers will continue to take interest in ordering wine directly to participate in tastings, either in the wake of canceled trips to wine country, or as they’re increasingly stuck at home without the option to go for sit-down meals (and glasses) at local restaurants. (Though Alcoholic Beverage Control Director Jacob Applesmith verbally confirmed Wednesday that restaurants in the state would be permitted to sell bottles of wine with to-go orders of food, a suspension of California’s usual regulations).

St. Supery shut down its tasting room immediately following Governor Newsom’s directive to do so, according to CEO Emma Swain. They repositioned their tasting room staff internally, Swain said, and then decided they’d expand upon an existing program of pseudo-virtual tastings they’d done in the past that were live-broadcast over social media.